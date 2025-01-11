Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is Talking About

Outgoing President Joe Biden is saying he’s basing his last possible pardons on who President-Elect Donald Trump is talking about. So, these won’t be pardons for people who have already been charged and convicted of actual crimes. Instead, they’ll be preemptive pardons to protect possibly guilty people from the consequences of their actions - so much for the Democrat mantra of ‘No one is above the law!’

He mumbles it out here. (WATCH)

🚨 REPORTER: Can you give us a sense as to who you're considering for a pardon in the next 10 days?



BIDEN: "It depends on some of the expectations that Trump broadcasts in the last couple days here as to what he's gonna do. The idea that he would punish people for not adhering… pic.twitter.com/qS9v7bovaA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

"The Idea" to pardon people based on who Trump criticizes is what is OUTRAGEOUS! — Letta Libre - Maverik (@Lettalibre) January 10, 2025

On this statement alone anything Biden signs should be thrown out — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 11, 2025

Giving someone a pardon before they’ve been charged with a crime seems rife for abuse. Commenters agree.

Pardons should not be allowed in cases where people are not charged with anything yet! That should be illegal. — Gigi (@GigiGmd1986) January 11, 2025

I don’t see how a pardon before any charge would be valid anyhow.



Presidency isn’t a magical wand to wave around with no limits. — roxanne hickman (@roxie_hickman1) January 11, 2025

He is basically openly admitting he is corrupt. It is about the law and criminal behavior, not what Trump thinks. What a stupid thing to say. — American Gramma Bear (@KathySc09724333) January 11, 2025

This preemptive approach allows Biden or future presidents to have underlings commit crimes knowing a pardon is waiting for them to cover their sins if they get found out in the future. That’s an abuse of power and a terrible precedent to set. Posters are right that Biden doesn’t care.

Biden doesn't care about his legacy or the damage he's doing to American institutions. — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) January 11, 2025

He has been making a mockery of the Presidency for four years. — ShaShaPlum (@Babcia2147) January 11, 2025

Seems like a great legal argument if Trump’s administration might want to test the pardon powers as used by Biden. — Kat 🇺🇸🦅 (@Etherkat) January 11, 2025

No one is above the law screeches are sure worried about get out of jail free cards now. — Team Dad (@teamdad2018) January 11, 2025

It’s a scary thought that Biden could be handing out preemptive pardons like ‘get out of jail free’ cards for any number of bad political actors to play in the future. If that happens we will have to remind Democrats their new mantra is ‘A lot of people are above the law.’