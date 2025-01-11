‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics as They Run Out of...
Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is Talking About

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:44 AM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Outgoing President Joe Biden is saying he’s basing his last possible pardons on who President-Elect Donald Trump is talking about. So, these won’t be pardons for people who have already been charged and convicted of actual crimes. Instead, they’ll be preemptive pardons to protect possibly guilty people from the consequences of their actions - so much for the Democrat mantra of ‘No one is above the law!’

He mumbles it out here. (WATCH)

Giving someone a pardon before they’ve been charged with a crime seems rife for abuse. Commenters agree.

This preemptive approach allows Biden or future presidents to have underlings commit crimes knowing a pardon is waiting for them to cover their sins if they get found out in the future. That’s an abuse of power and a terrible precedent to set. Posters are right that Biden doesn’t care.

It’s a scary thought that Biden could be handing out preemptive pardons like ‘get out of jail free’ cards for any number of bad political actors to play in the future. If that happens we will have to remind Democrats their new mantra is ‘A lot of people are above the law.’

