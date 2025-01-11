Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest Approval Numbers to Date

In an unscripted moment before the press Friday, President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was on full display. He says if he’d have stayed in the 2024 presidential race he could’ve beaten Donald Trump.. He then added he thought Kamala Harris could’ve beaten Trump, too. Cuckoo! Cuckoo!

Here's silly Joe.

BIDEN: I would've beaten Trump, could've beaten Trump. Kamala could've beaten Trump, would've beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/YidLUVmWKc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

What makes this even more outlandish is a new poll that shows Biden at his lowest approval rating of his entire presidency.

Check it out.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Joe Biden reaches lowest approval rating in his entire term - 538



🔵 Approve: 36.2% (-20.4)

🔴 Disapprove: 56.6% pic.twitter.com/VQHKoFDK0p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 10, 2025

Wow but he keeps bragging how he would have beat Trump thats laughable. — Darlene Chojnacki (@darlene_darl) January 10, 2025

And yet he said he could of beat Trump 🤣 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 10, 2025

Biden has managed to lie to us and himself at the same time. Many have noticed ‘journalists’ are not even trying to make Biden look good like they have in the past.

Now that the mainstream media is no longer covering for potato Joe the people actually can see him for what he really is. Nothing more than a pathetic old man who only wanted power and was willing to lie cheat and steal as much as possible in order to acquire it. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) January 10, 2025

This is what happens when you put America Last. Time for leaders who put the people first. — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) January 10, 2025

These numbers tell a deeper story. Americans are feeling the weight of weak leadership. From the economy to global standing, it’s clear the current approach isn’t working.



Time to restore strength and vision in 2024! 🇺🇸 — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) January 10, 202

vegetables are never anyone's favorite, even as Presidents... — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) January 10, 2025

It seems the public is over Biden, and is itching to get Trump’s presidency out of the gate.

That 36% approval rating has some commenters concerned.

Who are those 36% who approve of Biden? What exactly do they approve of? I want to know which actions he’s taken recently that they support.



Because everything his administration has done in the last few weeks seems to be blatantly harmful to Americans. — Christian Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Blessed_Patriot) January 10, 2025

36 percent approval represents government employees, recipients of government contracts, financial assistance, and family members. — Osito (@driver6_f1) January 11, 2025

36.2% of people have brain rot — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) January 10, 2025

The 36% approval rate is a strong argument for providing more support for mental health in this country. — CommonSense (@Smatterchuboy) January 10, 2025

Maybe throwing grenades into Americans’ faces on the way out the door isn’t a winning strategy for leaving a positive impression. — LavenderGirl (@LavenderGi26222) January 10, 2025

Yep. Meanwhile I’m concerned about who he’s going to pardon on the way out — J Lee (@Jtwlker) January 10, 2025

Still 9 more days to drop under 30%.

The preemptive pardons would do it. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 10, 2025

Biden also mentioned during the same presser his plan for possible last minute pardons. We covered that story here. If Biden goes along with preemptive pardons for colleagues who have not even been investigated or charged with a crime expect his final poll numbers to be his lowest.