Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest Approval Numbers to Date

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:49 AM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In an unscripted moment before the press Friday, President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was on full display. He says if he’d have stayed in the 2024 presidential race he could’ve beaten Donald Trump.. He then added he thought Kamala Harris could’ve beaten Trump, too. Cuckoo! Cuckoo!

Here’s silly Joe. (WATCH)

What makes this even more outlandish is a new poll that shows Biden at his lowest approval rating of his entire presidency. 

Check it out. (READ)

Biden has managed to lie to us and himself at the same time. Many have noticed ‘journalists’ are not even trying to make Biden look good like they have in the past.

It seems the public is over Biden, and is itching to get Trump’s presidency out of the gate.

That 36% approval rating has some commenters concerned.

Biden also mentioned during the same presser his plan for possible last minute pardons. We covered that story here. If Biden goes along with preemptive pardons for colleagues who have not even been investigated or charged with a crime expect his final poll numbers to be his lowest.

