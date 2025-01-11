‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics as They Run Out of Ideas to Beat Trump

Repetition is death. So, it’s no surprise the dying legacy media is reaching back to 2016’s political playbook to attack President-Elect Donald Trump. Been there, done that. Next week’s cover of The New Yorker demonstrates this out-of-ideas approach. They’re trying to make Trump mad at Elon Musk by creating an imaginary rivalry between the two.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH)

A political movement that is completely out of ideas. 10 years of "he's literally Hitler, he's destroying Democracy," to "neener neener Elon Musk is the real President" https://t.co/CyvjHcHrkV — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 10, 2025

These schoolyard antics are not going to work on the 2025 version of Trump.

The left does this I believe in an attempt to gnaw at Trump. It is true that Trumps ego wouldn't like this, but he is wise to the lefties little games. — KeepUsFree (@WesternFreedom) January 11, 2025

They are just trying to goad Trumps ego so he dumps Elon. They don't want thins combo and will try anything to weaken Trump and Elon. — Stand with Raytheon (@CommieAntidote) January 11, 2025

They re trying so hard to drive that wedge—however, this is not high school…get real — Deeter McGee (@DebsRed1985) January 11, 2025

Even if this was true, we would know who was in charge unlike the last four years where the public has been kept in the dark as to who is running the White House. — stephen fleming (@stephenjfleming) January 11, 2025

You would think years of failing to derail Trump would have taught these ‘journalists’ a thing or two. But, that’s not the case. Their fantasy world continues even though the rest of us, including Trump, don’t share it with them.

Stuff like this is what happens to people who spend a decade fabricating a false reality. They literally do not have the slightest idea of how stupid they look and act. It's like living in a fantasy wherein everyone is required to be more profoundly stupid than everyone else. — Bruce Pennington (@pbrucepenn) January 11, 2025

We're watching the collapse of the Democrats in real time. They made their bed and now they have to lie in it. — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) January 10, 2025

‘Journalism’ and the Democrat Party have dug themselves into a hole they can’t escape.

Oh they have ideas. Just nothing anyone wants. — TravelMore (@AnotherOne311) January 11, 2025

They just aren't very smart and use the same playbook repeatedly. — USALover (@USALover2025) January 11, 2025

"Elon is the REAL Hitler destroying democracy!" — Job Trunicht (@realJobTrunicht) January 11, 2025

It’ll be fun watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats play their greatest hits over the next four years. They’ll act like they’ve got something new and we’ll be laughing at them while saying, ‘Hey, we’ve heard this one before!’