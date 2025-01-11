‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics as They Run Out of Ideas to Beat Trump

Protection Racket: Biden Says He’ll Base His Last Pardons on Who Trump is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:18 AM on January 11, 2025
Brandon Bell/Pool via AP

Repetition is death. So, it’s no surprise the dying legacy media is reaching back to 2016’s political playbook to attack President-Elect Donald Trump. Been there, done that. Next week’s cover of The New Yorker demonstrates this out-of-ideas approach. They’re trying to make Trump mad at Elon Musk by creating an imaginary rivalry between the two.

Take a look. (WATCH)

These schoolyard antics are not going to work on the 2025 version of Trump.

You would think years of failing to derail Trump would have taught these ‘journalists’ a thing or two. But, that’s not the case. Their fantasy world continues even though the rest of us, including Trump, don’t share it with them.

‘Journalism’ and the Democrat Party have dug themselves into a hole they can’t escape.

It’ll be fun watching ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats play their greatest hits over the next four years. They’ll act like they’ve got something new and we’ll be laughing at them while saying, ‘Hey, we’ve heard this one before!’

