Dana Loesch Has a Perfect Optics Flashback After Josh Hawley's Opponent Injured a Journo While Shooting

Democrat Lucas Kunce is trying to defeat incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley in Missouri, and a recent photo op shooting at the range with Adam Kinzinger backfired on a reporter covering it. The journo needed a bit of first aid after a piece of shrapnel from a bullet ricocheted off a lead target that looked to be way too close.

It’s too on the nose: Democrat Senate candidate Lucas Kunce shot a reporter at an event with Adam Kinzinger. pic.twitter.com/FzcPXb811r — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 23, 2024

For more background on this example of what not to do, read our original story here.

Hawley responded this way:

When liberals play with guns, people get hurt 🤡 pic.twitter.com/wb2Jte3pIf — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 23, 2024

Now we know why the Harris campaign didn't want Tim Walz carry a loaded shotgun for his photo op the other day!

When it comes to "great moments in campaign optics," Dana Loesch put this right up there with another notorious photo op gone bad:

Live look at @LucasKunceMO who bragged about a campaign range day where they used scopes for mere yards, no eye protection, shot over tableside Tannerite, reporters down range for photos, zero basic range safety, and a reporter got hit. pic.twitter.com/tKRl5uDVqF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 23, 2024

Other than that they totally nailed it!

It's funny how the simplest public missteps can completely derail a campaign, or make one. — Johnny Walker (@KingstonJW) October 23, 2024

This was yet another doozy.