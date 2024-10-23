Dana Loesch Has a Perfect Optics Flashback After Josh Hawley's Opponent Injured a Journo While Shooting

MSNBC's Panicking About a Very Possible 'Fascist' Trump Win and 'You Can See...
Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Lucas Kunce is trying to defeat incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley in Missouri, and a recent photo op shooting at the range with Adam Kinzinger backfired on a reporter covering it. The journo needed a bit of first aid after a piece of shrapnel from a bullet ricocheted off a lead target that looked to be way too close.

For more background on this example of what not to do, read our original story here.

Hawley responded this way:

Now we know why the Harris campaign didn't want Tim Walz carry a loaded shotgun for his photo op the other day!

When it comes to "great moments in campaign optics," Dana Loesch put this right up there with another notorious photo op gone bad:

Other than that they totally nailed it! 

This was yet another doozy. 

