Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It

The first time this editor heard the term "debanking" was during the Freedom Convoy in Canada, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to freeze the bank accounts of all of the truckers taking part in the protest. We've since heard from the New York Post the lengths JPMorgan Chase went to in order to "debank" Donald Trump. Remember back in 2018 when Democrats were trying to convince the banks not to let you use a credit card to buy a gun?

The Post reported:

The scale of the effort to “debank” Donald Trump because of pressure from Biden administration regulators went far beyond JPMorgan and Bank of America, The Post has learned. At least 10 other financial institutions closed their windows to the billionaire real estate tycoon over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill ­melee. The moves came in the months after Trump left the White House in 2021, sources inside the Trump Organization told me. The stunning scale of the blacklisting is being revealed here for the first time. It should be reported as much as possible for the simple reason that if any big bank can cancel a former president over politics as opposed to illegality, then every American citizen is in danger of facing the same mistreatment.

Will Hild is the executive director of Consumer's Research and said in a thread that there's a lot more that JPMorgan Chase does than debank.

Last April, @JPMorgan Chase launched “Chase Media Solutions,” a digital media platform that connects brands with Chase customers to make *more money* off customers’ data. pic.twitter.com/pz8SR3CCeE — Will Hild (@WillHild) August 12, 2025

Through Chase Media Solutions, @JPMorgan Chase tracks “the entire consumer journey” and openly brags that they “know where, when, and why people shop.” pic.twitter.com/3or9RW0DLT — Will Hild (@WillHild) August 12, 2025

"Chase Media Solutions" just sounds evil.

