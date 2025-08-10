The Left's Relentless Crusade: From Lawfare to Debanking, No Tactic Too Low to Take Down Trump

When the Press Clowns Around, The WH Communications Team Gives Them the Big...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left have used every trick in the book to attempt to take down Donald Trump. They've tried lawfare, stealing his assets, going through his wife's underwear drawer and the list goes on and on. Now we're learning they even tried to debank him. 

The scale of the effort to “debank” Donald Trump because of pressure from Biden administration regulators went far beyond JPMorgan and Bank of America, The Post has learned.

At least 10 other financial institutions closed their windows to the billionaire real estate tycoon over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill ­melee. 

The moves came in the months after Trump left the White House in 2021, sources inside the Trump Organization told me.

The stunning scale of the blacklisting is being revealed here for the first time. It should be reported as much as possible for the simple reason that if any big bank can cancel a former president over politics as opposed to illegality, then every American citizen is in danger of facing the same mistreatment.

For expressing an opinion, or starting a business out of step with the progressive culture norms that have infected so much of society, you too can see your economic livelihood go up in smoke and ­“debanked.”

Debanking is such an odd word for one of the most insidious parts of cancel culture, and its sponsors like it that way.

It sanitizes, via clumsy, obtuse lingo, what is essentially something of dangerous ­Orwellian magnitude: negating an American citizen’s ability to save, and conduct business through a big bank.

It's really shocking.

It's quite disturbing.

Somebody was pulling the puppet strings.

They need to, but they likely won't. 

Thank God for their incompetence. 

The Biden family are a nasty bunch. 

Give them a taste of their own medicine.

