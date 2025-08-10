The Left's Relentless Crusade: From Lawfare to Debanking, No Tactic Too Low to Take Down Trump

The Left have used every trick in the book to attempt to take down Donald Trump. They've tried lawfare, stealing his assets, going through his wife's underwear drawer and the list goes on and on. Now we're learning they even tried to debank him.
Inside the enormous Biden effort to ‘debank’ Trump after Jan. 6 https://t.co/qYMt3AcwTA pic.twitter.com/UKmj4B6lop— New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2025
The scale of the effort to “debank” Donald Trump because of pressure from Biden administration regulators went far beyond JPMorgan and Bank of America, The Post has learned.
At least 10 other financial institutions closed their windows to the billionaire real estate tycoon over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill melee.
The moves came in the months after Trump left the White House in 2021, sources inside the Trump Organization told me.
The stunning scale of the blacklisting is being revealed here for the first time. It should be reported as much as possible for the simple reason that if any big bank can cancel a former president over politics as opposed to illegality, then every American citizen is in danger of facing the same mistreatment.
For expressing an opinion, or starting a business out of step with the progressive culture norms that have infected so much of society, you too can see your economic livelihood go up in smoke and “debanked.”
Debanking is such an odd word for one of the most insidious parts of cancel culture, and its sponsors like it that way.
It sanitizes, via clumsy, obtuse lingo, what is essentially something of dangerous Orwellian magnitude: negating an American citizen’s ability to save, and conduct business through a big bank.
Recommended
Another example of why @OldGloryBank was created.— Eric Taylor (@JET70X7) August 10, 2025
A bank FOR THE PEOPLE . https://t.co/dqujGMlEgt
Read the article on debanking Trump. It's a good one. I had no idea so many banks were involved 👇👇👇 https://t.co/1xzROGGfHE— Theresa Ammons (@TheresaAmmons7) August 10, 2025
It's really shocking.
Destroy the Federal Banks!!! https://t.co/nDMP2X0FoO— Road Dog For America First (@RoadDogUSA) August 10, 2025
This is actually insane. https://t.co/nVKjJAUr7k— Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) August 10, 2025
It's quite disturbing.
No way Biden was savvy enough to come up with that idea. This is straight from his staff of Redditors.— Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) August 10, 2025
Somebody was pulling the puppet strings.
It's obvious that Biden & Co need to face repercussions for this outrageous conduct.— RP 🇺🇲 (@RealRPinNYC) August 10, 2025
They need to, but they likely won't.
This is wild! 🤷♂️— 🚜🌽 CORN on XRPL🌽🚜 (@cornxrpl) August 10, 2025
They tried to de-bank him, tried to destroy his family, tried to put him in prison, and of course, tried to assassinate him. Luckily, Democrats are masters at failing at everything they do.— Steve Case (@steve__case) August 10, 2025
Thank God for their incompetence.
"Inside the enormous Biden effort to ‘debank’ Trump after Jan...."— Naila Rehan jamil (@RehanNaila1970) August 10, 2025
The Biden family are a nasty bunch.
I see nothing wrong with debanking all liberals in kind.— 🖖Dave 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️✌️ (@TheMenchNYC) August 10, 2025
What's good for the goose...
Give them a taste of their own medicine.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member