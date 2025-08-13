D.C. Crime: Forget 80/20 Issues, Scott Jennings Shows Dems Are on the Losing Side of a 91/9 One

New polling shows that more than 90% of Washington, D.C., residents believe crime is a problem in their city. This comes after ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats staged a huge pushback to President Donald Trump federalizing the police force and bringing in National Guard troops to get violent crime under control. Republican commentator Scott Jennings spoke about the poll on CNN NewsNight on Tuesday, stressing that crime in D.C. is real and Democrats are crazy for denying it.

Scott Jennings says 91% of D.C. residents think crime is a problem — “This is not a figment of ANYONE’S imagination. This is NOT mass hysteria.” Jennings just dropped another truth bomb, SHATTERING the Democrat narrative that crime in D.C. is a “non-issue.” “The polling that you showed earlier combining people who thought crime is an extreme problem or a moderate problem, was 91%.” “So 91% of people who live in a jurisdiction think it’s a moderate or an extreme problem.” “This is not a figment of anyone’s imagination.” “This is not mass hysteria.” “This isn’t, you know, some… collective hallucination.” “It’s real. People who live there know they aren’t safe."

Crime and big blue cities are synonymous; of course, crime is a huge problem in our nation's capital.

Posters say the polling, which wasn’t even needed to know the truth, only highlights the lengths Democrats will go to deny reality. It’s wild that Democrats hate Trump so much that they sided with violent criminals over innocent victims.

Democrats have replaced truth with hate. Trump has broken these people.

Commenters say the reality on the ground obliterates fake narratives created and pushed by Democrats and their legacy media cohorts.

Trump practically does this just by existing. All Trump had to do was say he was going to make D.C. safe, and the media and the Democrat Party leapt to throw an entire crime-ridden city under a bus to stop him from making their lives safer and better. They’re truly insane.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

