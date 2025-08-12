Noisy Nitwits: Percussive Protesters to Bang Pots and Pans to Stop Trump from Making D.C. Safer

President Donald Trump has brought in National Guard troops to assist the police force in Washington, D.C. That’s angered Democrats and other leftists, so they’re doing what they do best - making lots of noise and accomplishing nothing.

This time they’re doing it with pots and pans. (READ)

Trump: “I’m going to make DC a safer place for the people who live here.”



DC libtards: “We must go outside and bang pots and pans.” pic.twitter.com/s1lfj6Rqwl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2025

They always come up with the stupidest ideas! — Kim D (@_Kim37) August 12, 2025

That’s the only kind of ideas they can generate.

Posters are hoping these bangers make enough of a nuisance of themselves to get arrested for violating noise ordinances.

They should get arrested for disturbing the peace — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 12, 2025

I have a feeling they will be. 🍿 — Amber Drill (@AmberDrill) August 12, 2025

We need videos of that happening. — cattastrophe (@cattastrophe5) August 12, 2025

Noise ordinance doesnt start until 10pm unfortunately — P1ssdAmerican (@P1ssdAmerican) August 12, 2025

Well, darn!

Commenters say that when you see Democrats doing irrational things over and over, you naturally conclude these poor souls are suffering from mental illness.

At a certain point, you almost want to stop the politics for a second and ask if liberals are okay. Like, are their brains ok? Are their lives ok? Are they holding together all right? If they didn't hate my guts, I would almost feel sorry for them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 12, 2025

No, they are not ok. They are mentally ill. pic.twitter.com/Boiejx45fO — Vote Hard 2026 (@RaynebowRayne2) August 12, 2025

The liberals are not OK. The line Democrats and legacy media propaganda has rotted their brains. — Jane Hay (@Hay0Jim) August 12, 2025

‘Journalism’ and its daily stream of lies haven’t helped these gullible fools. It’s made their condition much worse.

Commenters say these percussive protesters are following Democrat Rashida Tlaib’s lead. (WATCH)

More cowbell, not more cow. — MeNotU (@Richard25691580) August 12, 2025

‘Support our moooovement!’

Commenters say all the nightly noise could put protesters at odds with their neighbors.

Yeah, five minutes of pots and pans banging every night at 8PM will definitely change Trump’s mind on enforcing the law. — Chloe Cardassian (@CCardassian) August 12, 2025

Omg so they are going to disrupt neighbors when they are putting their kids to bed to have them come outside to discuss politics? Is this real life? Pretty sure if your neighbors have to come outside to shut you up they won’t be discussing politics! — Bridget Chaz (@getoverit2210) August 12, 2025

It’ll be a one-way discussion involving gunfire, most likely. Just don’t call the cops, it might upset a bleeding protester.

