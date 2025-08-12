Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti...
Noisy Nitwits: Percussive Protesters to Bang Pots and Pans to Stop Trump from Making D.C. Safer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on August 12, 2025
Meme

President Donald Trump has brought in National Guard troops to assist the police force in Washington, D.C. That’s angered Democrats and other leftists, so they’re doing what they do best - making lots of noise and accomplishing nothing.

This time they’re doing it with pots and pans. (READ)

That’s the only kind of ideas they can generate.

Posters are hoping these bangers make enough of a nuisance of themselves to get arrested for violating noise ordinances.

Well, darn!

Commenters say that when you see Democrats doing irrational things over and over, you naturally conclude these poor souls are suffering from mental illness.

‘Journalism’ and its daily stream of lies haven’t helped these gullible fools. It’s made their condition much worse.

Commenters say these percussive protesters are following Democrat Rashida Tlaib’s lead. (WATCH)

‘Support our moooovement!’

Commenters say all the nightly noise could put protesters at odds with their neighbors.

It’ll be a one-way discussion involving gunfire, most likely. Just don’t call the cops, it might upset a bleeding protester.

