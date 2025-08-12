Opinion Writer at The Hill Tells Dems to Stop Sidelining Jasmine Crockett - MAGA Hilariously Agrees

The Democrat Party would be wise to push Jasmine Crockett somewhere in the background and never put her in front of a camera ever again. Of course, the Democrats are anything but wise. They have people on the sidelines cheering for Crockett and wanting her to take an even bigger role with the party than she has right now. The hilarious part is that several think she’ll help lead the party to more victories.

That’s how we get ridiculous opinion pieces like this. (READ)

"Hey, Democrats — want to keep losing? Then keep sidelining Jasmine Crockett." (@TheHillOpinion) https://t.co/3T1F0rsfSU — The Hill (@thehill) August 12, 2025

Someone actually wrote this on purpose — Michael (@WWFRAWISWAR) August 12, 2025

BAHAHAHAHAHA!!!



Holy crap, someone actually wrote this. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) August 12, 2025

Excretion is the more likely culprit.

Crockett has very vocal supporters, and a lot of them are MAGA. You think Dems would be curious as to why Trump voters desperately want Crockett fronting every open mic and podium.

Yes, great advice, the Dems definitely need to make her the face of the party...but not for the reasons you talk about. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) August 12, 2025

Yeah, put her front and center. She’s a gop goldmine — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) August 12, 2025

Great advice. Make her the centerpiece of the New Democrat Party. Then the GOP only has to run against this caricature of an angry black woman with neo-communist ideas. — Zachdavis5555 🎸 🇺🇸 (@zachdavis55555) August 12, 2025

She should absolutely be the face of the party, along with Mamdani, AOC, Ilhan, and Tlaib! They all need to be front and center every day. 🍿 🍿 🍿 😅😅😅 — MMBurgh (@burgh_mm) August 12, 2025

That’s a bunch of loud, economically illiterate socialists/communists. Crockett will fit right in!

Despite what you mostly see and hear of Crockett, posters say she’s putting on a show. There’s an entirely different (but still horrible) Democrat behind her public persona.

She is such a fraud. Comes from an ivy league preschool in a wealthy neighborhood with sprawling views and claims she is from the hood. How funny is that? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 12, 2025

She's a vile human, raised an elitist and spoiled and entitled, so out of touch with the rest of America. She failed her district, she is lazy. — 🇺🇸Raz Taz🇺🇸 (@Raz_Ma_Taz) August 12, 2025

She's a hypocrite. Love how she puts on the black accent with a black caucus. She's as fake as blazes. — BissellTx (@BissellTx) August 12, 2025

Fake as her eyelashes.

Commenters laughed at what the writer considered ‘moderate’ positions and ideas.

"If Dem want 2keep losing elections by chasing elusive,outdated ideals of“moderate” legislation,....." Really? Trans in girls sports,Transistion procedures for minors unable to make adult decisions themselves,defunding police, Almost unlimited abortion support, thats moderate? — Pfafftown Guy (@PfafftownG) August 12, 2025

Or maybe stop supporting insane policies like open borders, biological men competing in women’s sports, “gender affirming care” for minors, ungodly taxes and regulations on small businesses, defunding police, needle exchanges, etc. — WAfugitive (@Kandonian) August 12, 2025

Trump is against all those, so Democrats have no choice but to be for them.

Posters say Crockett only appeals to a sliver of the Democrat Party but is off-putting to the party at large.

lol



Literally bringing her in will doom the party



She would help communicate to the already most left wing 20% voters



But she would anger the right 60%



Please play with jazzie — Js ha (@Poodleface02) August 12, 2025

Actually she’s why they keep losing. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 12, 2025

Shh, don’t tell them. Just let them find out the hard and hilarious way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

