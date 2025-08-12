Opinion Writer at The Hill Tells Dems to Stop Sidelining Jasmine Crockett - MAGA Hilariously Agrees

Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrat Party would be wise to push Jasmine Crockett somewhere in the background and never put her in front of a camera ever again. Of course, the Democrats are anything but wise. They have people on the sidelines cheering for Crockett and wanting her to take an even bigger role with the party than she has right now. The hilarious part is that several think she’ll help lead the party to more victories. 

That’s how we get ridiculous opinion pieces like this. (READ)

Excretion is the more likely culprit.

Crockett has very vocal supporters, and a lot of them are MAGA. You think Dems would be curious as to why Trump voters desperately want Crockett fronting every open mic and podium.

That’s a bunch of loud, economically illiterate socialists/communists. Crockett will fit right in!

Despite what you mostly see and hear of Crockett, posters say she’s putting on a show. There’s an entirely different (but still horrible) Democrat behind her public persona.

Fake as her eyelashes.

Commenters laughed at what the writer considered ‘moderate’ positions and ideas.

Trump is against all those, so Democrats have no choice but to be for them.

Posters say Crockett only appeals to a sliver of the Democrat Party but is off-putting to the party at large.

Shh, don’t tell them. Just let them find out the hard and hilarious way.

