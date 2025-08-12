Rep. Dan Goldman Says One Way to Keep DC Safer Would Have Been to Not Pardon the J6 Prisoners

As we've been covering all day, President Donald Trump's takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement has led to a liberal meltdown, with journalists and politicians saying that it's a false narrative that D.C. is unsafe. Rep. Sean Casten told us that he's never felt unsafe walking home from a vote; the only time he felt unsafe was on January 6.

Casten wasn't the only congressman to bring up January 6, on which only one person was shot to death by Capitol Police. Rep. Daniel Goldman also pulled the January 6 card in his reply to The Bulwark's Sam Stein.

One way we could make DC safer and cleaner without using the national guard would be to restore the $1b in cuts to the city budget that was passed into law with Trump's signature—which Trump and Republicans were supposed to reverse but never got around to. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 11, 2025

That's the spirit — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 12, 2025

that would have been a wonderful argument if DC had been safe before those cuts — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) August 11, 2025

Goldman added:

Another way to make DC safer would have been not to pardon 1,500 J6 criminals who invaded the Capitol and assaulted and injured more than 140 police officers. https://t.co/fu07TOY4tp — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 11, 2025

You think all those guys live in DC? How much drinking is allowed on the Capitol this early in the day?



BTW, did you know you are 3X less likely to be murdered in Baghdad than in DC? — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) August 11, 2025

The January 6 prisoners are all out hiding in the bushes around the Capitol with nooses and ready to shout, "This is MAGA country!"

If you keep saying it, and if you get the media to keep saying it with you --



Do you think that will make it true? — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) August 11, 2025

Keep the fantasy alive commie. — SPARC64 XII (@AppldSymphonics) August 12, 2025

There are roughly 60 assaults every day in D.C., but let's talk about J6. — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) August 11, 2025

You'd think going with that narrative and being trounced in a national election would tell you that it's time for a new narrative. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) August 11, 2025

You mean those people who were escorted in and then stayed within the velvet ropes? I'm sure DC will be safe with them on the loose. — RealEconomist (@JeffreyVButler) August 11, 2025

That was January 6, 2021. It's 2025 now. Time to move on.

How many of those 1500 have gone on to commit further crimes in DC



🚨🚨Spoiler alert…… None — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) August 11, 2025

Sir how many of those pardoned J6 people have been subsequently arrested for violent crimes in DC? — Richard S (@ras_twit2K) August 11, 2025

Not one of the pardoned January 6ers is making Washington DC unsafe. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) August 11, 2025

Most of those patriots don't live in or around DC. Perhaps you should know a bit about the subjects you post... — Bob Blazek (@Edifyingneedful) August 11, 2025

The feds managed to track them down in Arizona, but still can't tell you who planted those pipe bombs.

Have any of those people committed crimes in DC since the Jan 6 protests? Exactly. — Politik de Elon (@PolitikDeElon) August 11, 2025

Goldman's January 6 card has expired. All of those people came from out of town. They're not the one doing all of the carjackings and murders in D.C.

***