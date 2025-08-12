Rep. Dan Goldman Says One Way to Keep DC Safer Would Have Been to Not Pardon the J6 Prisoners

Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti...
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

As we've been covering all day, President Donald Trump's takeover of Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement has led to a liberal meltdown, with journalists and politicians saying that it's a false narrative that D.C. is unsafe. Rep. Sean Casten told us that he's never felt unsafe walking home from a vote; the only time he felt unsafe was on January 6.

Casten wasn't the only congressman to bring up January 6, on which only one person was shot to death by Capitol Police. Rep. Daniel Goldman also pulled the January 6 card in his reply to The Bulwark's Sam Stein.

Goldman added:

The January 6 prisoners are all out hiding in the bushes around the Capitol with nooses and ready to shout, "This is MAGA country!"

That was January 6, 2021. It's 2025 now. Time to move on.

The feds managed to track them down in Arizona, but still can't tell you who planted those pipe bombs.

Goldman's January 6 card has expired. All of those people came from out of town. They're not the one doing all of the carjackings and murders in D.C.

***

Tags:

CRIME JANUARY 6

