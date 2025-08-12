VIP
D.C. Crime: Moms vs. Media, Where Reporters Play Ostrich and Locals Dodge Bullets
Democrats Have Already Fallen for Trump's Big City Crime Trap
Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
California Dreamin'! Leftist Drools All Over 'Fighter' Gavin Newsom Who 'Terrifies' Trump...
Texas Dems Crumple and Will Return to Lone Star State this Weekend to...
Rep. Delia Ramirez Tells Netroots Nation That ICE Is a Terrorist Organization
Ashley Biden's Divorce Drama: Another Episode in the Biden Family Soap Opera
X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against...
Stay Mad, Bro: Lefty Laments Lack of D.C. Statehood Thanks to Joe Manchin...
Ken Dilanian's DC Denial Dance: MSNBC Star Dodges Crime Reality, Cernovich Challenges Him...
WUT? MSNBC's Anand Giridharadas Isn't Afraid of D.C. Crime but He IS Afraid...
Understanding Trump’s Crime Crackdown

Rep. Sean Casten Has Never Felt Unsafe in DC Except for January 6

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 12, 2025
imgflip

The hot topic of the week has been President Donald Trump invoking the Home Rule Act to federalize Washington, D.C.'s law enforcement. This has led to a number of hot takes on crime in the city, with elite journalists like Ron Kampeas sharing that they've traveled to D.C. often and have never been carjacked, so crime must not be that bad. X account Washingtonian Problems tried to push back on the narrative by asking people to help show the "real" D.C. And people did reply, with first-person accounts of stabbings, muggings, and shootings

Rep. Sean Casten says he walks home every night and has never felt unsafe, except for one day: you guessed it, January 6. This reminds us of CNN's Dana Bash covering the story of crime in the nation's capital by reminding us that "the most violent moment in recent D.C. history was January 6." One person was killed … an unarmed Trump supporter who was shot in the neck. There have been 14 homicides this month alone.

A proposed Community Note reads, "Members of Congress like Sean Casten have access to taxpayer-funded Personal Protective Detail via the US Capitol Police."

They'll never let go of the narrative that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined.

MAGA psychos were hiding behind every tree and lamppost on his walk home that night, looking for a target.

He doesn't hang out with the convicted felon at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, so he never feels unsafe in D.C., except for January 6.

Maybe he's safer walking. His colleague, Rep. Henry Cuellar, was carjacked in Washington, D.C. in 2023.

***

