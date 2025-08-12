Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against City's 'Negative Narrative'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 12, 2025
Twitchy

Washington, D.C. has a crime problem. This writer knows this, her readers know this, and everyone pretending D.C. is perfectly safe knows this.

X account 'Washingtonian Problems' spent a lot of time posting about the city's problems but now that someone is doing something about it, they want to push back against the 'negative narrative' around the city:

Seriously?

The biggest NAH ever.

They hate Trump more than they love D.C., apparently.

The footage they post on Instagram.

Bingo. There was a lot of flooding in Southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. This writer, thankfully, was spared. But just because she wasn't personally impacted doesn't mean the flooding doesn't exist.

And here are stories of victims of D.C.'s non-existent crime problem:

How horrible.

Just incredible.

Shameful.

Absolutely inexcusable.

Wow. Just wow.

And another from Payton:

But how dare President Trump do something about this.

Smart move.

Wow.

How horrible.

The entire post reads:

As I watched from my front step, a fight broke out, one of the guys pulled a gun and shot a man in the leg. People scattered, the gunman ran by me, looked at me and threw the gun in my bushes. 

There were a couple cops watching the entire scene leaned against the hood of their car. They didn't budge. I yelled at them to do their jobs. They told me to go inside or they'd have me arrested.

This is why the 'narrative' is actually the truth. D.C. has a crime problem that needs to be addressed.

And Democrats -- once again -- have picked the wrong side of the issue.

Have fun in the midterms.

