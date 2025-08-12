X Account Dedicated to Posting About D.C. Problems Wants to Push Back Against City's 'Negative Narrative'

Washington, D.C. has a crime problem. This writer knows this, her readers know this, and everyone pretending D.C. is perfectly safe knows this.

X account 'Washingtonian Problems' spent a lot of time posting about the city's problems but now that someone is doing something about it, they want to push back against the 'negative narrative' around the city:

Hey DC, let’s push back against the negative narrative about our city. Share why you love our beautiful home and help show the world the real DC. #TheRealDC — Washingtonian Problems (@WashProbs) August 11, 2025

Seriously?

This account literally posts DC crime videos on IG every single day and thousands of comments lament the "lost generation" of YOUNG kids committing crimes... and suddenly you want everyone to memory hole that?



AND forget the crimes we've been victims of to boot? Nah... — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 12, 2025

The biggest NAH ever.

You don't love your city if you don't want it to be safer — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 12, 2025

They hate Trump more than they love D.C., apparently.

Too busy watching updated footage of the rampant crime and filth. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 12, 2025

The footage they post on Instagram.

You are the worst kind of person.

“I didn’t catch the black plague, so it doesn’t exist!!!!!”

You are the weak simpering destroyer of polite society. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) August 12, 2025

Bingo. There was a lot of flooding in Southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. This writer, thankfully, was spared. But just because she wasn't personally impacted doesn't mean the flooding doesn't exist.

And here are stories of victims of D.C.'s non-existent crime problem:

I got stabbed on the metro by a homeless vagrant — Matt DeLuca (@MattDeLuca) August 12, 2025

How horrible.

Four people were shot outside King Street Oyster in 2024, and the D.C. chief of police blamed the restaurant for not properly locking up their patio at night.



No, this actually happened:https://t.co/Bis30mcP0h — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyJr1) August 12, 2025

Just incredible.

I got mugged last year by a group of teenagers who should’ve been in school while walking back from donating a trunk of school supplies to that same school. https://t.co/fP9Z2tIQVA — Greydon Tomkowitz (@Greydon_T) August 12, 2025

Shameful.

I was called into court to give a statement about a man who'd exposed himself to me on the metro. He had over 200 charges to date. Court was delayed 4 hours for him to "calm down" after calling the judge the c-word. Once he had, she dismissed the new charges and let him go. https://t.co/G9PT2folxm — Maddy Karon (@maddykaron) August 12, 2025

Absolutely inexcusable.

I watched a gang of kids push a cyclist into traffic on 14th St and waited on hold with 911 for 140 seconds until they chased me away. https://t.co/ukrHMq7WyO — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) August 12, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

And another from Payton:

One of my friends in the Navy got his head stomped into the ground by a group our city’s beautiful youths and was in a coma for weeks. https://t.co/ukrHMq7WyO — Payton Alexander (@AlexanderPayton) August 12, 2025

But how dare President Trump do something about this.

I moved out of DC after I was mugged for a second time just walking down P St. https://t.co/Y2ZebycaDN — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) August 12, 2025

Smart move.

Wow.

The only time in my entire life that I have ever witnessed human death has been on the streets of Washington, D.C.



I’ve lived here for 6 years and I’ve seen the lives of 2 human beings come to an untimely and preventable end. https://t.co/S6F1NzOBCV — blayne c. (@blaynecs) August 12, 2025

How horrible.

Ok @WashProbs sounds good.



I was walking back to my townhome off 14th and R. The weekly block party was commencing across the street, hundreds of people had blocked off R.



As I watched from my front step, a fight broke out, one of the guys pulled a gun and shot a man in the… https://t.co/b5eyRRx4ft — Marty Obst (@marty_obst) August 12, 2025

The entire post reads:

As I watched from my front step, a fight broke out, one of the guys pulled a gun and shot a man in the leg. People scattered, the gunman ran by me, looked at me and threw the gun in my bushes. There were a couple cops watching the entire scene leaned against the hood of their car. They didn't budge. I yelled at them to do their jobs. They told me to go inside or they'd have me arrested.

This is why the 'narrative' is actually the truth. D.C. has a crime problem that needs to be addressed.

And Democrats -- once again -- have picked the wrong side of the issue.

Have fun in the midterms.

