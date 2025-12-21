Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE
Scott Adams Thanks Perma-TDS Dems for Helping Perpetuate Trump's 'Unmatched Political Skil...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
VIP
Photographer Critiques Vanity Fair's Photos of Trump Administration Officials
City of St. Paul Tells ICE to Cease and Desist Using City Parking...
Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're...
JFK's Unknown Niece Vows to Remove Trump's Name From Building With a Pickaxe
Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos...
Outgoing DC Police Chief Has Meltdown and a Biblical Message for the Haters
Heartbreaking Cat Theft: Amazon Delivery Man Snatches Piper by the Scruff, Leaves Family...
Sen. Van Hollen Vows to End Trump's Desecration (Then Maybe Rename It the...
VIP
When Men Run for Seats Instead of Wars: A Lament for Lost Chivalry

Mogadishu Utopia? X Users Say It's Funded by Minnesota's Missing Billions in Welfare Dollars

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on December 21, 2025
Imgflip

An account with the X handle 'Super Somali' took to X to brag about the bustling metropolis of ... Mogadishu. This led to widespread mocking on X and it was hilarious.

Advertisement

Great! That means Somalis can go there rather than seek 'asylum' here in the United States.

It's possible it may be up to 18 billion now, but yes, point taken.

That's a great question.

True that.

Let's get started on that process right away.

Stolen American welfare dollars made up most of their GDP. 

Recommended

Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for Our Own People
Brett T.
Advertisement

It was also meant to feed hungry children during COVID. 

Minnesota taxpayers should feel all warm and fuzzy inside. 

It's right here on video. It's apparently a beautiful utopia. There is nothing at all to escape!

Sounds fair. 

It's becoming clearer. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

AFRICA HISTORY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for Our Own People
Brett T.
As Operations Move to Columbus, Officials Vow Not to Work With ICE
Brett T.
Outrageous Stalking of ICE Ends with Epic Warning: Follow Us Again and You're Getting Ripped from the Car
justmindy
Scott Adams Thanks Perma-TDS Dems for Helping Perpetuate Trump's 'Unmatched Political Skill'
Doug P.
The Clinton Files: Scott Jennings Renames the Epstein Files as Dems Screech Over Trump’s Absence
Warren Squire
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Posts Cringe-Inducing 'Scam Stopper Showdown' Video
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali Sheriff Says Now That We've Been Hired, It Means We're Working for Our Own People Brett T.
Advertisement