Mogadishu Utopia? X Users Say It's Funded by Minnesota's Missing Billions in Welfare Dollars

An account with the X handle 'Super Somali' took to X to brag about the bustling metropolis of ... Mogadishu. This led to widespread mocking on X and it was hilarious.

Mogadishu, the Somali capital, is the fastest-growing city in Africa.



History 🇸🇴 pic.twitter.com/8f0m4i4EjP — ALPHA🇸🇴 (@SUPERSOMALI252) December 19, 2025

Great! That means Somalis can go there rather than seek 'asylum' here in the United States.

That $8 Billion stolen from Americans financed this. https://t.co/sJBS4SaCyZ — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 20, 2025

It's possible it may be up to 18 billion now, but yes, point taken.

Weird. Why did 200k get dropped in Minnesota? https://t.co/dmHtMpJ7et — RyGuy 🤘🏻🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@rileyhein_) December 21, 2025

That's a great question.

Good can all the Somalian fraudsters return ? We don’t want or need them including Omar . https://t.co/a3r5j5PX4t — Precisewin (@precisewin2) December 21, 2025

True that.

Oh good… plenty of room to take all the people we need to denaturalize and deport https://t.co/omdQglUSBH — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 20, 2025

Let's get started on that process right away.

It’s amazing how far $10 billion in fraudulently obtained remittances can go in a third world country https://t.co/fh9Mo5UBmh — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 20, 2025

Stolen American welfare dollars made up most of their GDP.

Built off of $8 Billion of stolen American Taxpayer money that was meant to support autistic American children, btw.



The entire city outta be leveled. https://t.co/zE2mdpKk9V — UNBOUNDJOLLYMᐰN (@UnboundConman) December 21, 2025

It was also meant to feed hungry children during COVID.

Glad to know all our Medicaid money is being put to good use https://t.co/YY2vjcGO4O — Lydia Moynihan (@LJMoynihan) December 20, 2025

Minnesota taxpayers should feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

There's no reason to have a Somali population in America. Look how amazing Somalia is doing. https://t.co/niobE7DyOR — Nathan Chambers (@NathanLC78) December 20, 2025

It's right here on video. It's apparently a beautiful utopia. There is nothing at all to escape!

18+ billion dollars of stolen American money goes a long way.



Deport every last one and call it even. https://t.co/fu9LQ9W676 — TradFidiGuy (@TradFidiGuy) December 20, 2025

Sounds fair.

Almost like they’re stealing billions from Americans or something https://t.co/BGQRyFmMg0 — Alec Palladino (@Apalladino8912) December 20, 2025

Hey guys, I think I know where the 9 billion went. https://t.co/O34J1FKfPc — Queen of the Swamp (@humpkin_galileo) December 20, 2025

It's becoming clearer.

