Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Ba...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During...
Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary...
Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was,...
VIP
Youth Travel Sports Have Become a Family-Destroying Trap – Thank God Someone Finally...
BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to...
Maine Kampf: Platner Walks Back Apology for 'Nazi Skull' Tattoo, Calls It Eminently...
CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the...
New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal...
Jonathan Turley Rants Against the Shutdown
Fox News: Accused Synagogue Attacker Related to Hezbollah Commander
Seth Dillon DROPS Iranian-Sympathizing Nutball Tucker Carlson for Claiming He Tried Bribin...
LH Grey Goes OFF on Toads Who Doxxed Cynical Publius in Maybe the...

David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are the Wolves

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

David French used his weekly Sunday column to double down on how great James Talarico is and why conservatives should support him.

Advertisement

Apparently, David French believes wolf in sheep's clothing James Talarico deserves support because he says he believes in loving your neighbor. Nothing about his actions are loving, he believes in abortion until birth and transing kids, for example, but he said it, so David French is convinced he is just a loverboy.

Don't let your eyes roll too far back in your head as you read this.

Talarico claims to be a minister, yet everything he believes in is in opposition to the Bible. That tells you he is a false teacher.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

All he cares about at this point is supporting anything in opposition to Trump and the GOP. That is his only 'moral' test. 

He wants his pals on the Left and the people he attends fancy parties with think he is a 'good' person, and he knows what he has to say to keep his standing with Leftists. 

Bingo!

Advertisement

Talarico is dangerous and any Christian who thinks he is an actual spiritual leader is very deceived. 

French has moved from trying to please God to being most concerned about pleasing Democrats.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ABORTION BIBLE CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Backlash
justmindy
Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary Loss, Blames ‘Misinformation’
Warren Squire
Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was, Well, STUPID
Doug P.
Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During an FBI Briefing
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement