David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are the Wolves

David French used his weekly Sunday column to double down on how great James Talarico is and why conservatives should support him.

"American hatred is growing so great that partisans, perversely enough, often view kindness and tolerance from political opponents as a threat. The only good people are people who agree with them. The supposedly decent person on the other side? We have a name for him or her, a… — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 15, 2026

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Apparently, David French believes wolf in sheep's clothing James Talarico deserves support because he says he believes in loving your neighbor. Nothing about his actions are loving, he believes in abortion until birth and transing kids, for example, but he said it, so David French is convinced he is just a loverboy.

A really long double down on how super Christian and virtuous Talarico is, and how bad anyone who disagrees with David French on this is. No really, read for yourself. https://t.co/niHMS4L8sq pic.twitter.com/pQNBQpBiFV — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 15, 2026

Don't let your eyes roll too far back in your head as you read this.

The way you know when you’re looking at a wolf is not by measuring your feelings about America. It’s by measuring your feelings against scripture. That is the only way to identify a wolf. And that is how we know that yes, James Talarico is a wolf.



And is to such a neon degree… https://t.co/G5rqinyR8x — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 15, 2026

Talarico claims to be a minister, yet everything he believes in is in opposition to the Bible. That tells you he is a false teacher.

David French doubles down on his praise for the demon James Talarico



Shocking absolutely no one who has been paying attention to his own apostasy over the last many years now https://t.co/pBXpd6nDHK — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) March 15, 2026

All he cares about at this point is supporting anything in opposition to Trump and the GOP. That is his only 'moral' test.

I was told that the internal mob matters...by David French.



The only principles David French adheres to are making sure his New York Times paycheck keeps getting cashed...and spitting on the people he purports to represent. https://t.co/qov7mjErjB pic.twitter.com/gOQmjG3I1Y — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 15, 2026

He wants his pals on the Left and the people he attends fancy parties with think he is a 'good' person, and he knows what he has to say to keep his standing with Leftists.

Just because you sold out your principles for the approval of NYT readers, that doesn’t mean the rest of us have to. https://t.co/qSCl2Z09W2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 16, 2026

Bingo!

A Christian who worships Moloch while leading the faithful down the path to hell is a wolf in sheep's clothing. https://t.co/MV8BhxCTxx pic.twitter.com/1zSEUyjrkO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 15, 2026

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Talarico is dangerous and any Christian who thinks he is an actual spiritual leader is very deceived.

how about kindness and tolerance towards actual Christians and their beliefs??? i know cray cray idea... https://t.co/nEF0igEAg2 — grapeshot (@grapeshot88) March 16, 2026

French has moved from trying to please God to being most concerned about pleasing Democrats.

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