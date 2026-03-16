Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Backlash

Oh, Andy Beshear is definitely running (or is going to try to) and he has set his sights on Vance.

Andy Beshear on JD Vance: “A guy who made his money talking down about people in Kentucky that he doesn’t fully understand. He called us lazy, he said addiction was our fault, he is wrong. He is the most conceited elected official that I have ever heard speak” pic.twitter.com/4bgMkossEj — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 15, 2026

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Vance grew up with a mother who was very poor, addicted to substances and went back and forth between Appalachian Kentucky. Those were his people. He has every right to speak on it.

just want to remind everyone that andy beshear grew up in extreme privilege for someone from kentucky. his dad actually has small town cred, but andy is just a blue-blazer-wearing nepo baby. https://t.co/RScccmUTjQ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 15, 2026

Beshear's dad was Kentucky elected official royalty and Beshear has always had a silver spoon in his mouth. He has a lot of nerve to talk about Vance.

Even his grandfather owned several businesses and his greatuncle was in the legislature. Small town but not nearly from the same background as Vance — Sean Kelly🍀 (@riders_13) March 15, 2026

He might not have the juice to win the primary, but it would be a virtual guarantee that he wins the general election.



I think a Beshear/Warnock ticket would be unbeatable. https://t.co/dZWa2w6pVr — Michael (@Socdem_Michael) March 15, 2026

So, a guy who lies about being a 'man of the people' and a guy who pretends to be a preacher would be an unbeatable ticket? Yikes for America if that is true.

Serious question:



Does Andy BeShear have a lazy eye?



Watch his eyes in this clip,



His eyes do not match the cadence of his words. https://t.co/sKv6tdPfme — cobra (@cobracommandr15) March 15, 2026

Probably because he's a con artist.

Andy Beshear knows FAR, FAR less about the struggles of Appalachian life than JD Vance does.



He grew up in private schools, the spoiled midwit son of a governor who actually had a little charisma.

JD was the son of a drug addicted single mother, raised by his grandma. https://t.co/rcl3RtomVf — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) March 15, 2026

Andy is a slightly less masculine version of Abigail Spanberger https://t.co/b8wDKa2Q0r — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) March 16, 2026

And they are both really awful.

Says the governor so conceited that he said he doesn’t care what the majority of Kentuckians think about a particular issue if he disagrees with them. https://t.co/7cw3hp9bbx — Happy Chandler (@hapchan1960) March 16, 2026

Just another Democrat who doesn't care about their constituents, but only about advancing Leftist politics.

Beshear on a debate stage will be hilarious https://t.co/fESo9Km5Y3 — Josh Coppock (@joshcoppock4) March 15, 2026

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The charisma of a slice of Kraft American cheese. https://t.co/mZkGLiUAbL — 🥥 🌴 (@CocoNutty2028) March 15, 2026

The same Andy Beshear who wants to mutilate children? Yea, he’s a real winner, numbnuts! — JenJen17 (@jenjenhall17) March 15, 2026

He's an actual huge loser and he is fully aware he would be nothing without his Daddy.

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