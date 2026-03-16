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Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Backlash

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Oh, Andy Beshear is definitely running (or is going to try to) and he has set his sights on Vance.

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Vance grew up with a mother who was very poor, addicted to substances and went back and forth between Appalachian Kentucky. Those were his people. He has every right to speak on it.

Beshear's dad was Kentucky elected official royalty and Beshear has always had a silver spoon in his mouth. He has a lot of nerve to talk about Vance.

So, a guy who lies about being a 'man of the people' and a guy who pretends to be a preacher would be an unbeatable ticket? Yikes for America if that is true.

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FuzzyChimp
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Probably because he's a con artist. 

And they are both really awful.

Just another Democrat who doesn't care about their constituents, but only about advancing Leftist politics.

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He's an actual huge loser and he is fully aware he would be nothing without his Daddy.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE KENTUCKY ANDY KIM

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