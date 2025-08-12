‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James

We laughed. We'd honestly forgotten about Joan Walsh, but she has a new piece published in The Nation about "New York's Bada** AG," Letitia James. The illustration first caught our eye … we thought it was a post making fun of James. But no, it's a lengthy article about how she has become a "North Star" to the Democrats.

Joan Walsh at The Nation. pic.twitter.com/9Sl0A5w8JA — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 11, 2025

Walsh writes:

Since Trump’s reelection, James has emerged as a North Star in the chaos, inspiring progressives in New York and nationally. “Tish James and the other state AGs on the front lines of this fight are not only defending a Constitution and federal laws against a Supreme Leader and lawless autocrats,” says Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “They are also showing the country what real attorneys general do by acting for the people and the rule of law instead of a right-wing political putsch.” … That ability to break through the noise has earned James praise—and a hefty boost—among much of her state’s otherwise disgruntled Democratic base. “It’s my great pleasure to introduce… our badass attorney general, Tish James!” Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said to the excited town hall crowd. The evening was billed as a “hearing” to gather information on Trump’s assault on the entire public sector, but James likened it to a “road show” that she and her AG colleagues were taking around the country. They’re not just gathering evidence; they’re also trying to buoy the resistance to the second coming of Trump.

Quote from Tish James, sounding a lot like Beta O'Rourke: "We have to stop believing or following the rules. Break the rules. Stop coloring inside the lines."



Just a reminder, she's the chief legal officer of the State of New York. https://t.co/AAfNdy4aWb https://t.co/UYXRHn24FJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 11, 2025

Walsh also gives James plenty of space to refute the allegations of mortgage fraud for which she's being investigated.

Joan Walsh is still alive? — McClarey (@McClarey2) August 11, 2025

That's what we said!

Spelled "bigass" incorrectly — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 11, 2025

That writer took a bet to include “ass” in the headline. — Hadley V. Baxendale (@FuldaGAAP) August 12, 2025

"North Star" 🙄

More like a gas giant. — Kurtis Loewe (@KurtisLoewe) August 11, 2025

New York's Corrupt AG.



There. Fixed it. — Lee Harle, recovering engineer (@llharle) August 11, 2025

Hey, @thenation - you need to get @joanwalsh a new computer. Her current one is auto-correcting her description of @TishJames from ‘fatass’ to ‘badass’. And let’s face facts, only the former is accurate for her. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) August 11, 2025

@TishJames said a lot of things that should have disqualified her from that job. She telegraphed that her office would be used to target Trump and her political opponents.



Every time she sounded this unprofessional, I thought, "Earning her Soros funding." — Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 11, 2025

Is there a better definition of two-tiered justice than a prosecutor breaking the rules whenever she thinks it's politically necessary? — kokomored (@kokomored1) August 11, 2025

She's already broken the rules. Allegedly. — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) August 11, 2025

She is in very serious legal jeopardy. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) August 11, 2025

They’ve never followed the rules to begin with. — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) August 12, 2025

Lawless fascists call for lawless fascism for their side, while calling our side lawless and fascistic for enforcing voter-authorized the law.



Hypocrisy is not a side effect of Leftism. It is the point: the liberty to think without admitting the consequences of thought. — John Wright (@johncwright2001) August 12, 2025

Infiltrate the institution, kill it, gut it and wear it as a skin suit demanding respect. — Smaack (@Smaack99) August 12, 2025

Funny I thought they stopped coloring inside the lines quite some time ago. — SarahSSC (@ssc_sarah) August 12, 2025

We should use an AI tool to summarize this endless piece: "Trump bad. Tish James good."

