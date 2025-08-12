VIP
‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

We laughed. We'd honestly forgotten about Joan Walsh, but she has a new piece published in The Nation about "New York's Bada** AG," Letitia James. The illustration first caught our eye … we thought it was a post making fun of James. But no, it's a lengthy article about how she has become a "North Star" to the Democrats.

Walsh writes:

Since Trump’s reelection, James has emerged as a North Star in the chaos, inspiring progressives in New York and nationally. “Tish James and the other state AGs on the front lines of this fight are not only defending a Constitution and federal laws against a Supreme Leader and lawless autocrats,” says Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “They are also showing the country what real attorneys general do by acting for the people and the rule of law instead of a right-wing political putsch.”

That ability to break through the noise has earned James praise—and a hefty boost—among much of her state’s otherwise disgruntled Democratic base. “It’s my great pleasure to introduce… our badass attorney general, Tish James!” Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said to the excited town hall crowd.

The evening was billed as a “hearing” to gather information on Trump’s assault on the entire public sector, but James likened it to a “road show” that she and her AG colleagues were taking around the country. They’re not just gathering evidence; they’re also trying to buoy the resistance to the second coming of Trump.

Walsh also gives James plenty of space to refute the allegations of mortgage fraud for which she's being investigated.

That's what we said!

We should use an AI tool to summarize this endless piece: "Trump bad. Tish James good."

***

DONALD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

