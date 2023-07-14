Becky Pringle's DERANGED 'Hitlerian performance' reminder of how vile teacher's unions REA...
'The View' detectives might have solved the WH coke caper!

Doug P.  |  3:34 PM on July 14, 2023
Gif meme

The Secret Service has closed their investigation into the mystery of the cocaine that was found in an area of the White House, and wouldn't you know it, the probe -- unlike the coke bag -- came up empty:

The Secret Service should have consulted some of the super-sleuths on "The View," because they've got some investigative hunches. Sonny Hostin's guess was a "stupid tourist":

But ABC's resident Columbos weren't done yet, because detective Ana Navarro seems to have concluded that the cocaine was planted by somebody to either frame Hunter Biden or just advance that narrative (which he's done a pretty good job of himself), all while Joy Behar did her thing: 

One panelist at least pointed out that the Secret Service said there was no video surveillance of that part of the White House available is ridiculous, while Navarro tried to diminish what happened:

Hey, who hasn't accidentally left their cocaine at the White House?

Too bad the Secret Service closed the investigation before "The View" hosts cracked the case.

*** 

