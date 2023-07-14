'The View' detectives might have solved the WH coke caper!

The Secret Service has closed their investigation into the mystery of the cocaine that was found in an area of the White House, and wouldn't you know it, the probe -- unlike the coke bag -- came up empty:

Investigation over after FBI came up empty:

“FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals.” pic.twitter.com/ssUXhVV2Fk — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) July 13, 2023

The Secret Service should have consulted some of the super-sleuths on "The View," because they've got some investigative hunches. Sonny Hostin's guess was a "stupid tourist":

The View finally talks about the cocaine found at the White House and Sunny Hostin makes jokes and blames it on a random tourist:

"I'm thinking maybe it's a tourist, a stupid tourist, a guest, somebody like that ... they left their stash." pic.twitter.com/JQKIi43UwV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 14, 2023

But ABC's resident Columbos weren't done yet, because detective Ana Navarro seems to have concluded that the cocaine was planted by somebody to either frame Hunter Biden or just advance that narrative (which he's done a pretty good job of himself), all while Joy Behar did her thing:

Joy Behar whines that this is just "more fodder for the Republican conspiracy machine."

Faux conservative Ana Navarro whines that the right is "weaponizing Hunter Biden against his dad."

She then claims the cocaine was "planted" so they could "advance the Hunter Biden narrative." pic.twitter.com/i7bcB7IxdZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 14, 2023

One panelist at least pointed out that the Secret Service said there was no video surveillance of that part of the White House available is ridiculous, while Navarro tried to diminish what happened:

Sara Haines reasonably points out how absurd it is that this was not caught on camera.

She notes that we have all the camera angles of January 6 but nothing for Cocainegate.

Navarro argues it's very easy for someone to accidentally leave their cocaine in the White House. pic.twitter.com/SZJRQdi8l2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 14, 2023

Hey, who hasn't accidentally left their cocaine at the White House?

Too bad the Secret Service closed the investigation before "The View" hosts cracked the case.

***

***

