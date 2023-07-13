This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Disney's denial of sexualizing kids in any way
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
'Former insider' spills the beans on who the WH cocaine really belongs to...
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END...
Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant'...
BUSTED --> Biden and FBI claim domestic terrorism is UP to frame Republicans...
CNN's Arlette Saenz shows she's still 'one of the worst Biden tools' with...
Biden switched to the shorter Air Force One stairs but it's still dicey
Jim Jordan Defends Elon Musk Against FTC Overreach
BOOM! @chicksonright DROPS Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitic rant about Herzog speech to Congres...
SCOOP on Eric Swalwell/Fang Fang shows FBI brass played politics with investigation (sex...
Mollie Hemingway sums up what the inconclusive 'investigation' into WH coke is all...

Secret Service's official statement about WH coke probe makes it even harder to believe

Doug P.  |  3:55 PM on July 13, 2023

As you now know, the Secret Service has concluded their investigation (or lack thereof depending on how you look at it) and said that they can't conclude the identity of who left a bag of cocaine in an area of the White House.

Too much to hope for, right? And now you know what everybody's thinking.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service has put out a rather lengthy statement about their coke probe: 

If anything that statement has made the skepticism even worse.

Here's the full text of the Secret Service statement:

On the evening of July 2, officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division found an unknown substance inside a vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Executive Avenue entrance to the White House. 

The substance was located inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing. 

Following the discovery, safety closures were implemented around the White House. This response was designed to ensure that the found substance was not a chemical or radiological material that threatened the security of the White House. As such, the substance was field tested and preliminarily determined to not be a hazardous compound. 

Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature. 

The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis. Both of these analyses were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's crime laboratory given their expertise in this area and independence from the investigation. 

While awaiting the FBl's results, the Secret Service investigation into how this item entered the White House continued. The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols. This review included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance's packaging. 

On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.  Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl's evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine. 

There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.

The U.S. Secret Service takes its mission to protect U.S. leaders, facilities, and events seriously and we are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the current and future security environment.

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.

That's a lot of words to say "somehow we came up empty."

And there's the FBI again.

*** 

UPDATE: 

Possibly the hardest thing to believe is that they're no surveillance video footage:

Related:


Mollie Hemingway sums up what the inconclusive 'investigation' into WH coke is all about

GOP Rep spotted 'another cover-up' unfolding at Secret Service briefing on WH cocaine

***Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL)
Sam J.
Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to Disney's denial of sexualizing kids in any way
Brett T.
California adopts new math framework emphasizing equity and cultural responsiveness
Brett T.
Eventbrite declares they actually won't be involved in helping REAL women speak
justmindy
Comedian and voice actor (he/him) hopes you block this biologist and 'hate merchant' for defending women
Sarah D
This is CNN ... facing backlash for correctly calling Dylan Mulvaney a 'him'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Dearest TROLLS, If you harass Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik she will END YOU (and tell your MOM-LOL) Sam J.