Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli 'Cruelty' in Gaza War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

We've told you about Pope Francis' remarks on Israel and Gaza -- last time was in November, when John Fetterman took the Pope to task for calling Israel's self-defense a 'genocide' (it's not).

The other day, Pope Francis called the ongoing battle 'cruel' on the part of Israel and, you know, not the terrorists who keep firing rockets indiscriminately at Israel.

But the Israel Foreign Ministry is having none of it and they issued a statement:

The entire post reads:

Unfortunately, the Pope has chosen to ignore all of this, as well as the fact that Israel’s actions have targeted terrorists who used children as human shields.

The Pope’s remarks are particularly disappointing as they are disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel’s fight against jihadist terrorism — a multi-front war that was forced upon it starting on October 7.

The death of any innocent person in a war is a tragedy. Israel makes extraordinary efforts to prevent harm to innocents, while Hamas makes extraordinary efforts to increase harm to Palestinian civilians.

The blame should be directed solely at the terrorists, not at the democracy defending itself against them. Enough with the double standards and the singling out of the Jewish state and its people.

Thank. You.

But what did we expect from a Pope who puts baby Jesus in a keffiyeh?

Very hard to argue with this.

Same.

Tremendous disappointment.

Jesuits gonna Jesuit.

We would.

By the Catholic Church's own just war doctrine, Israel is right.

Big L for the Pope.

Not at all surprising.

He sides with the terrorists.

