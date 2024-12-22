Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli 'Cruelty' in Gaza War

We've told you about Pope Francis' remarks on Israel and Gaza -- last time was in November, when John Fetterman took the Pope to task for calling Israel's self-defense a 'genocide' (it's not).

Advertisement

The other day, Pope Francis called the ongoing battle 'cruel' on the part of Israel and, you know, not the terrorists who keep firing rockets indiscriminately at Israel.

But the Israel Foreign Ministry is having none of it and they issued a statement:

In response to the Pope’s statement today: Cruelty is terrorists hiding behind children while trying to murder Israeli children; cruelty is holding 100 hostages for 442 days, including a baby and children, by terrorists and abusing them.



Unfortunately, the Pope has chosen to… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) December 21, 2024

The entire post reads:

Unfortunately, the Pope has chosen to ignore all of this, as well as the fact that Israel’s actions have targeted terrorists who used children as human shields. The Pope’s remarks are particularly disappointing as they are disconnected from the true and factual context of Israel’s fight against jihadist terrorism — a multi-front war that was forced upon it starting on October 7. The death of any innocent person in a war is a tragedy. Israel makes extraordinary efforts to prevent harm to innocents, while Hamas makes extraordinary efforts to increase harm to Palestinian civilians. The blame should be directed solely at the terrorists, not at the democracy defending itself against them. Enough with the double standards and the singling out of the Jewish state and its people.

Thank. You.

But what did we expect from a Pope who puts baby Jesus in a keffiyeh?

The Pope is a senile, useless puppet.



Just say it straight. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) December 21, 2024

Very hard to argue with this.

Two top Argentinians are taking oposite sides on global issues.



The Pope @JMilei



I belive Milei is in the right path. — Moy Miz (@moymiz) December 21, 2024

Same.

My disappointment with this Pope is not unfamiliar to me as a practicing Catholic. — toni cosentino hayes (@tuffymonkey) December 21, 2024

Tremendous disappointment.

The Pope, unfortunately, is so Leftist that he has lost sight of reality. His "leadership" as Pope has gone from spiritual to almost totally political. — conserv58 (@conserv58) December 22, 2024

Jesuits gonna Jesuit.

As a Catholic, I pray for Israel, and peace.



If Hamas surrendered and returned the hostages, we would have peace tomorrow — Czar of Salsiccia (@CShitposting) December 22, 2024

We would.

Israel is right. The Pope is not. https://t.co/Ec0dOnJVrv — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 21, 2024

By the Catholic Church's own just war doctrine, Israel is right.

Deserved, earned L for the Pope https://t.co/c5fh6JYgOP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 21, 2024

Advertisement

Big L for the Pope.

as a catholic, pope francis has been so thoroughly disappointing as a leader of the church, but then again, when the jews have needed support in the past, the vatican has been embarrassingly underwhelming.



unsurprising. https://t.co/B23TJFR5gj — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) December 22, 2024

Not at all surprising.

This pope is going off the rails. He doesn’t seem to understand the difference between the poor unfortunate and terrorists and terroristic religions. https://t.co/fFknOeRIDZ — GrapheneGrl, PhD (@GrapheneGrl) December 22, 2024

He sides with the terrorists.