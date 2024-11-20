John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocide' in Gaza

Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Oh, Pope Francis. As a Catholic, this writer has a very hard time with him and -- frankly -- is very disappointed in his leadership. He's very anti-Latin Mass (which has enjoyed a renaissance and is wildly popular among younger Catholics), and is very Left-wing. He's from Latin America and a Jesuit, which explains his political bent.

But he also has a responsibility to not bear false witness, which is what he's doing when he's calling for Israel to be investigated for 'genocide.'

There is no genocide.

Israel -- even under the just war doctrine outlined in the Catechism -- has a right to defend itself and use force against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the other unjust aggressors who have made it very clear they want to kill all the Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

That, your Grace, is actual genocide.

So good for John Fetterman for calling out Pope Francis: 

It's absurd. But on-brand for this Vatican, sadly.

Or condemn China's treatment of Catholics in their country (or the Uygurs for that matter).

Heh. More interesting than the Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson fight.

Not at all weird.

The Pope has no say. There is no genocide.

He sure is.

There's no reason to let bad actors who hate Israel 'investigate' them when we know what the outcome would be, regardless of facts and reality.

Israel needs to wipe Hamas and Hezbollah off the map. They're terrorist organizations -- internationally recognized terrorist organizations -- and deserve no quarter.

