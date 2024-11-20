John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocide' in Gaza

Oh, Pope Francis. As a Catholic, this writer has a very hard time with him and -- frankly -- is very disappointed in his leadership. He's very anti-Latin Mass (which has enjoyed a renaissance and is wildly popular among younger Catholics), and is very Left-wing. He's from Latin America and a Jesuit, which explains his political bent.

But he also has a responsibility to not bear false witness, which is what he's doing when he's calling for Israel to be investigated for 'genocide.'

There is no genocide.

Israel -- even under the just war doctrine outlined in the Catechism -- has a right to defend itself and use force against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and the other unjust aggressors who have made it very clear they want to kill all the Jews and wipe Israel off the map.

That, your Grace, is actual genocide.

So good for John Fetterman for calling out Pope Francis:

I reject the accusation and investigation in the strongest terms. pic.twitter.com/eMe2E6bqPu — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 18, 2024

It's absurd. But on-brand for this Vatican, sadly.

Interesting that he didn't call for any investigations while Christians were being massacred and expelled from Arab and African states. Why is the pope more concerned with Muslims than with Christians? — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) November 18, 2024

Or condemn China's treatment of Catholics in their country (or the Uygurs for that matter).

You should fight the Pope. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 18, 2024

Heh. More interesting than the Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson fight.

Weird to defy the most important christian figure in the world when it comes to determine if the mass murder of innocents constitutes a genocide. Plus if Israel isn't guilty, you'd want the investigation to happen. We all know why you don't want it. You appear kinda demonic — Isabelle (@Darkiora) November 18, 2024

Not at all weird.

The Pope has no say. There is no genocide.

We don’t agree on everything, but this man is more and more a voice of reason. https://t.co/1egUVKVva2 — jon (@jon_newland) November 18, 2024

He sure is.

There's no reason to let bad actors who hate Israel 'investigate' them when we know what the outcome would be, regardless of facts and reality.

Israel needs to wipe Hamas and Hezbollah off the map. They're terrorist organizations -- internationally recognized terrorist organizations -- and deserve no quarter.