Mollie Hemingway sums up what the inconclusive 'investigation' into WH coke is all about

Doug P.  |  1:22 PM on July 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

The Secret Service briefed members of the House Oversight Committee today about what their investigation into the mystery of the White House bag of cocaine turned up.

Who was the culprit? Meh, they still don't know and are going to stop trying to find out, apparently (as if they don't really know):

What a shocker:

Secret Service officials combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, one of the sources said. 

Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.

So what's really going on? Mollie Hemingway sees more to this than merely "we couldn't find the person responsible":

There's been a whole lot of that going on lately!

The "can't find the culprit" result of the investigation certainly leaves people free to draw their own not-so-implausible conclusions.

*** 

