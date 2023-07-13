Mollie Hemingway sums up what the inconclusive 'investigation' into WH coke is all about

The Secret Service briefed members of the House Oversight Committee today about what their investigation into the mystery of the White House bag of cocaine turned up.

Who was the culprit? Meh, they still don't know and are going to stop trying to find out, apparently (as if they don't really know):

JUST IN: The Secret Service ends its investigation into bag of cocaine found at the White House without finding a suspect, sources say https://t.co/d56CtSQb2H — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2023

What a shocker:

Secret Service officials combed through visitor logs and surveillance footage of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days preceding the discovery and were unable to identify a suspect, one of the sources said. Investigators were also unable to identify the particular moment or day when the baggie was left inside the West Wing cubby near the lower level entrance where it was discovered.

So what's really going on? Mollie Hemingway sees more to this than merely "we couldn't find the person responsible":

The regime is rubbing your face in its two standards of justice. https://t.co/ltChTUuf1b — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 13, 2023

There's been a whole lot of that going on lately!

It’s (D)ifferent when they do it. — brit (@pashedmotatos) July 13, 2023

Of course in the most secure building in America the secret service couldn’t find the culprit. Not buying it — RW (@rwlawoffice) July 13, 2023

With the Secret Services declaring that they can’t find the cocaine guy, I’m assuming it’s Hunter — Bert Hatter (@berthatter) July 13, 2023

The "can't find the culprit" result of the investigation certainly leaves people free to draw their own not-so-implausible conclusions.

***

Related:

GOP Rep spotted 'another cover-up' unfolding at Secret Service briefing on WH cocaine

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!