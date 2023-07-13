GOP Rep spotted 'another cover-up' unfolding at Secret Service briefing on WH cocaine

The Secret Service had a briefing for some members of Congress about their investigation into who brought a bag containing cocaine into the White House.

What was the conclusion of the investigation? They have no idea who brought the coke into the White House.

Shocked? Neither were we.

We interrupt this program to bring you the least surprising news of the week: White House cocaine investigation concluded, no suspect ID’d: Secret Service https://t.co/n4gkmC2PtM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 13, 2023

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, a Republican who attended the Secret Service briefing, said this is "another cover-up" in "the most secure building in the entire world":

Apparently our ⁦@SecretService⁩ has no clue (or wont tell) who brought cocaine into the ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ and is giving up. pic.twitter.com/XIgEdSMNxE — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 13, 2023

What are the odds that the Secret Service actually doesn't know who brought the coke into the White House?

By saying the investigation into the WH bag of coke was inconclusive all they've done is allowed everybody to draw their own conclusions.

