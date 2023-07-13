GOP Rep spotted 'another cover-up' unfolding at Secret Service briefing on WH cocaine

Community Notes comes for Hakeem Jeffries over his boast about Biden and Dems'...
Doug P.  |  11:56 AM on July 13, 2023
Screenshotted meme

The Secret Service had a briefing for some members of Congress about their investigation into who brought a bag containing cocaine into the White House. 

What was the conclusion of the investigation? They have no idea who brought the coke into the White House.

Shocked? Neither were we.

Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, a Republican who attended the Secret Service briefing, said this is "another cover-up" in "the most secure building in the entire world":

What are the odds that the Secret Service actually doesn't know who brought the coke into the White House?

By saying the investigation into the WH bag of coke was inconclusive all they've done is allowed everybody to draw their own conclusions.

*** 

