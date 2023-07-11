Secret Service to brief House Oversight on that bag of cocaine

Maybe the Secret Service should brief Karine Jean-Pierre on that mysterious bag of cocaine that was either found in the White House library or a visitor's cubby or near the vice president's car or with a construction worker. It would be nice if they'd take this seriously … they sent in a hazmat team because they didn't know what it was. Anthrax? Ricin?

James Rosen reports that the Secret Service will brief the House Oversight Republicans on Thursday about the coke, but it's likely that the case will be closed by then. It's a complete mystery.

Sources confirm @SecretService will brief @GOPoversight 10a Thursday on the Hill on #cocainewhitehouse. The case is still "active and ongoing" today; but since it is impermissible for USSS to brief anyone on such an investigation, it is likely the case will be closed, officially… — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) July 11, 2023

And none of the surveillance cameras in the White House caught anything. And we're not even certain where it was found, even though initial reports placed it in the library, where Hunter Biden uses his laptop.

Thereby telegraphing to the entire world powders of any kind will not be discovered, investigated, stopped. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 11, 2023

Somehow, I have to imagine an envelope of Ricin would be solved. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) July 11, 2023

I never thought it would be any different. — They keep indicting me (@Brandonstheguy) July 11, 2023

Closed like Hunter Biden's foreign fraud tax cases? Or just removed from public view? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 11, 2023

Occam's Razor could easily solve this mystery, if Hunter would stop using it to chop lines. — MacroAggressions ❌ (@DenierNyc) July 11, 2023

But they'll keep on investigating, just like with the Supreme Court leaker and the J6 bomber 😂 — Dillon, Speechwriter for Kamala Harris (@000Dillon000) July 11, 2023

Well at least they tried. — Mark Boheman (@mboheman) July 11, 2023

What an absolute joke. They know and refuse to do anything about it. — Coleen Faith (@Shimmering777) July 11, 2023

They will run the clock on this one. No excuse comes close to working so running the clock is the best solution for the deep state. — VeteranWilliam (@tenniswgc) July 11, 2023

We'd have thought they would have fingered a low-level White House staffer to throw under the bus, but it looks like the stalling tactic is working (not really).

