Secret Service to brief House Oversight on that bag of cocaine

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on July 11, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Maybe the Secret Service should brief Karine Jean-Pierre on that mysterious bag of cocaine that was either found in the White House library or a visitor's cubby or near the vice president's car or with a construction worker. It would be nice if they'd take this seriously … they sent in a hazmat team because they didn't know what it was. Anthrax? Ricin?

James Rosen reports that the Secret Service will brief the House Oversight Republicans on Thursday about the coke, but it's likely that the case will be closed by then. It's a complete mystery.

And none of the surveillance cameras in the White House caught anything. And we're not even certain where it was found, even though initial reports placed it in the library, where Hunter Biden uses his laptop.

We'd have thought they would have fingered a low-level White House staffer to throw under the bus, but it looks like the stalling tactic is working (not really).

***

