Reports: Secret Service probe into the WH bag of cocaine has concluded (you WON'T be shocked)

Doug P.  |  11:22 AM on July 13, 2023
Artist Angie

Well, it appears to be official: You can take cocaine (or maybe even a more dangerous substance) into the White House without the world eventually knowing your identity. 

Surely there are exceptions to this new rule, but as things stand right now the Secret Service is saying, according to reports and a GOP congressman who attended a briefing, we're not going to know who this particular culprit was:

Miranda Devine is among those who are NOT shocked:

From the NY Post

The Secret Service has ended its investigation into cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House without identifying a suspect, a GOP congressman told The Post Thursday.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) stormed out of a briefing offered to lawmakers moments after it began, calling the conclusion “bogus.”

“They have facial identification, they have — y’all know you can’t go in there without giving your Social Security number, and they decided it’s just some weekend visitor,” Burchett said. “That’s bogus. Nobody’s buying that at all.”

And you know what that means people will be free to conclude:

Government investigators could find a grandma who broke wind within 50 yards of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th but tracking down who brought a bag of coke into the White House was just too much to hope for, apparently.

*** 

