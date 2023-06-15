WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him...
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut...
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the...
Republicans Against Trump DRAGGED for even SUGGESTING a Liz Cheney/Chris Christie ticket a...
J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women...
Joe Biden Invited a Topless Pride Activist to the White House
Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just...
Drew Holden names & shames media's dishonest framing of Target bomb threats
Bro, REALLY?! LOL! Biden trying to bribe people to financially support his campaign...
Wait, WHAT!? Biden takes 'train to nowhere' to the next, more oceanic level
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in...
Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her...
Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid the quiet part out loud about the Trump...
DAMNING thread shows how Google is waging info wars on behalf of progs...

Scholars of 'The View' think a constitutional amendment could solve their Trump problem

Doug P.  |  2:05 PM on June 15, 2023

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow told Joy Reid yesterday that she's hoping the Biden Justice Department might find a way to drop the charges against Donald Trump, provided he agree to never run for office again

The scholarly discussion over what to do about Trump continued today on "The View" as Whoopi Goldberg led a talk about the need for a constitutional amendment designed to stop Trump (or presumably anybody else the Left deems a threat). You can almost hear the "smack" sound as the Founding Fathers do facepalms over this one: 

That was fairly painful. In other words, just another day on "The View."

Clips from "The View" should be considered forms of cruel and unusual punishment under the Geneva Convention, but occasionally the level stupid can be somewhat hilarious.

And they certainly wouldn't like what that would involve.

Thinking things through is never a major concern for most "The View" panelists.

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.

The level of projection in that remark was off the charts.

***

 Related: 

Tim Scott stares down the bigots of The View and mops the floor with them (very politely, of course) 

Alyssa Farah Griffin says Ron DeSantis needs to meet with unfriendly audiences … like 'The View' 

The View's armchair experts shame Jordan Neely's would-be victims and the Marine who defended them

 *** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right
Sam J.
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney takes case against Trump APART point by point in detail-filled thread
Sam J.
Gov. Ron DeSantis tells an obsessed Gavin Newsom to challenge Biden or shut up
Doug P.
WATCH Biden's face after journo asks him why Ukraine FBI informant called him the 'big guy' (video)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women RAPED in bathrooms
Sam J.
Self-proclaimed progressive calls her own side OUT over trans ideology and they just can't DEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefty's 'famous historic battle' shot/chaser dig at Republicans hijacked GLORIOUSLY by the Right Sam J.