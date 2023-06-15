Rachel Maddow tells Joy Reid the quiet part out loud about the Trump indictment

Lefty Columbia prof/author WALLOPED for whining about poverty and having to pay her...
Doug P.  |  10:19 AM on June 15, 2023
Screenshot

The Biden Department of Justice and other Democrats keep insisting that Jack Smith's indictment(s) of Donald Trump are about the law and are not driven by political concerns. As a reminder, here's what the special counsel said when he announced the Trump indictments: 

“And our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone applying those laws, collecting facts, that's what determines the outcome of an investigation. Nothing more, nothing less.”

For anybody who's been paying attention for these past few years, that statement is nothing short of laughable. The "this is about the law and not politics" claims take even more hits every time somebody on the Left suggests that the DOJ should give Trump the option of having the charges dropped in return for... well, here, let MSNBC's Rachel Maddow explain it all to Joy Reid: 

Well, there it is! And it's not the first time Maddow's floated that suggestion

"Justice must be done" -- unless Trump would rather just make it all stop by just quitting the race and going away. 

If anything, telling Trump the charges would be dropped if he quit seems like it would only strengthen his resolve to stay in the race.

*** 

The Left's been doing the "quiet part out loud" thing a lot lately!

 *** 

