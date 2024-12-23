'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland for the U.S.

If we can say anything about President-elect Donald Trump's transition, it is that the man is enjoying himself immensely. He's hitting home runs with most of his Cabinet and senior-level advisor picks and, in between those selections, he is either trolling his political enemies, like Justin Trudeau, or throwing out fun ideas that go viral on social media, like ending Daylight Saving Time. (Or maybe he meant ending Standard time -- one way or another, most Americans love the idea of not changing our clocks twice a year.)

Last night, he managed both a great selection AND a troll in a single post on Truth Social. Trump announced yesterday that he was naming PayPal founder, former ambassador to Sweden, and good friend of Elon Musk Ken Howery as his ambassador to Denmark. In doing so, he also gave notice to Denmark and Greenland that yes, he is serious about wanting to acquire the island for the United States.

President Trump:

"For purposes of national security and freedom, the US feels that the ownership of Greenland is a necessity."



When we buy Greenland should we call it MAGADONIA? pic.twitter.com/FK53Wo1xJ1 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 23, 2024

No, Magadonia is what we will call Canada once we annex that country. We think Orangeland would be a better new name for Greenland.

Hey, Trump also just announced Survivor and The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett as special envoy to the UK, so maybe Greenland can be the site of a new game show, where leftist journos have to compete against each other to try to escape the island.

Then again, they'd all probably lose on the first day, but that first episode would be must-see TV.

Trump celebrates the purchase of Greenland with a selfie pic.twitter.com/VOMFxr7yBa — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) December 23, 2024

To be clear, Trump was not talking about invading Greenland, just acquiring it from Denmark. We're not sure how much that would cost, but Trump is a pretty good negotiator. He did write The Art of the Deal after all.

I was hoping we would conquer it. Buying is fine but there no glory in it. — Hakan (@IsAlcibiades) December 23, 2024

True, but a lot of lives would be saved with a big check instead of a battle.

Why Greenland? Was it former Hyperborea, Atlantis, ? https://t.co/mVcKOicRmP — chopper 🇺🇸 (@chopper7572) December 23, 2024

There's a good question. Why Greenland? It's simple, of course. That gives the United States a third front from which to invade Canada.

MAGADONIA

UNITED STATES CANAL

CANADA BECOMING THE 51st STATE



America is so back! https://t.co/RzWgPAv0HS — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) December 23, 2024

Yes, we are back.

And in case you missed it, Trump has also been trolling the President of Panama by calling the Panama Canal the 'United States Canal.'

Panama responded to Trump’s tweet about the Panama Canal.



Then Trump responded by renaming the canal with “welcome to the United States Canal”. pic.twitter.com/snYqWnrdM1 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 22, 2024

Good Lord, this man is having the time of his life right now.

These next four years are going to be so fun. 🤣 — Mike (@PartayCaptain) December 23, 2024

'Trump Tower will have the most magnificent views of the Northern Lights. Beautiful views, stunning views, you've never seen views like this before.'

Between Trump and Musk ... they can afford it.

The most beautiful Christmas gift pic.twitter.com/62seojLFX3 — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 23, 2024

With the United States on both its southern, northwestern, AND northeastern borders, we think Canada might surrender without a single shot being fired.

We will name it Straight Canada. — Kentuckyisawesomebro (@Kentuckyisawes1) December 23, 2024

HA.

We could even move an NHL team to Greenland. One, unlike Canadian teams, with the ability to win the Stanley Cup.

solid Risk move.

;)

need Greenland & Mexico.

:)

to secure continent & get 5 armies per turn. pic.twitter.com/dfyfYfpwUe — Tom the Baptist (@UFOphysics4ALL) December 23, 2024

If you can hold North America in Risk, the game is pretty much over for everyone else.

Well, we don't need to make it (or Canada) a state. Just make them both territories from which the U.S. can reap all of the benefits.

He really, really is.

And yes, the usual suspects -- humorless people on the left -- were deeply offended by Trump's comment in his Truth Social post.

That just makes the whole thing even funnier. (We didn't feel like sharing their tweets though because they just live to be miserable and try to make everyone else feel the same way.)

But if it turns out Trump is serious about buying Greenland from Denmark, there is strategic value to owning the island, even though very few people (just over 50,000) live there. Greenland is rich in minerals and precious metals. It also likely contains billions of barrels of oil deposits and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas. But, of course, the island banned oil and gas exploration in 2021. for 'environmental reasons.'

We think Trump should buy it for that reason alone. Think of how mad it would make Greta Thunberg.