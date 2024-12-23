'Orangeland' Has a Nice Ring to It: Trump Repeats Desire to Acquire Greenland for the U.S.

WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass...
VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 23, 2024
If we can say anything about President-elect Donald Trump's transition, it is that the man is enjoying himself immensely. He's hitting home runs with most of his Cabinet and senior-level advisor picks and, in between those selections, he is either trolling his political enemies, like Justin Trudeau, or throwing out fun ideas that go viral on social media, like ending Daylight Saving Time. (Or maybe he meant ending Standard time -- one way or another, most Americans love the idea of not changing our clocks twice a year.)

Last night, he managed both a great selection AND a troll in a single post on Truth Social. Trump announced yesterday that he was naming PayPal founder, former ambassador to Sweden, and good friend of Elon Musk Ken Howery as his ambassador to Denmark. In doing so, he also gave notice to Denmark and Greenland that yes, he is serious about wanting to acquire the island for the United States.

No, Magadonia is what we will call Canada once we annex that country. We think Orangeland would be a better new name for Greenland. 

Hey, Trump also just announced Survivor and The Apprentice creator Mark Burnett as special envoy to the UK, so maybe Greenland can be the site of a new game show, where leftist journos have to compete against each other to try to escape the island. 

Then again, they'd all probably lose on the first day, but that first episode would be must-see TV.  

To be clear, Trump was not talking about invading Greenland, just acquiring it from Denmark. We're not sure how much that would cost, but Trump is a pretty good negotiator. He did write The Art of the Deal after all. 

True, but a lot of lives would be saved with a big check instead of a battle.  

There's a good question. Why Greenland? It's simple, of course. That gives the United States a third front from which to invade Canada. 

Yes, we are back. 

And in case you missed it, Trump has also been trolling the President of Panama by calling the Panama Canal the 'United States Canal.'

Good Lord, this man is having the time of his life right now. 

'Trump Tower will have the most magnificent views of the Northern Lights. Beautiful views, stunning views, you've never seen views like this before.'

Between Trump and Musk ... they can afford it. 

With the United States on both its southern, northwestern, AND northeastern borders, we think Canada might surrender without a single shot being fired. 

HA. 

We could even move an NHL team to Greenland. One, unlike Canadian teams, with the ability to win the Stanley Cup. 

If you can hold North America in Risk, the game is pretty much over for everyone else. 

Well, we don't need to make it (or Canada) a state. Just make them both territories from which the U.S. can reap all of the benefits. 

He really, really is. 

And yes, the usual suspects -- humorless people on the left -- were deeply offended by Trump's comment in his Truth Social post.  

That just makes the whole thing even funnier. (We didn't feel like sharing their tweets though because they just live to be miserable and try to make everyone else feel the same way.)

But if it turns out Trump is serious about buying Greenland from Denmark, there is strategic value to owning the island, even though very few people (just over 50,000) live there. Greenland is rich in minerals and precious metals. It also likely contains billions of barrels of oil deposits and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas. But, of course, the island banned oil and gas exploration in 2021. for 'environmental reasons.'

We think Trump should buy it for that reason alone. Think of how mad it would make Greta Thunberg.  

