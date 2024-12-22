You're Hired! Trump Taps Creator Of 'The Apprentice' For Diplomatic Post

Most CORRUPT Admin Maybe EVER! Just GUESS How Some NGOs Were Actually Funded...
Eric V.  |  1:00 PM on December 22, 2024
Townhall Media

President-Elect Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. Trump announced the appointment on Truth Social.

Burnett is best known as a TV producer. He's won 13 Emmy Awards and was the creator of Donald Trump's show 'The Apprentice.'

It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role. Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including "Survivor," "Shark Tank," "The Voice" and, most notably, "The Apprentice." He is the former Chairman of MGM, and has won 13 Emmy Awards! Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Congratulations Mark!

In addition to his award-winning career as a producer, he has previously served as the President of United Artists and chairman of MGM World Wide Television Group.

He has twice been the keynote speaker at 'The President's Prayer Breakfast' for President Obama and President Trump.  

In 2004, Time Magazine named Burnett one of the most influential people in the world.

Normally, the appointment of an envoy would go largely unnoticed, But this is Donald Trump, and his appointment has struck a raw nerve for some on the left who are still struggling to come to terms with his decisive victory.

Trump has a long-standing personal relationship with Burnett, and diplomatic appointments are often seen as rewards by Presidents to supporters. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney was appointed Ambassador to Ireland by President Obama. Rooney, who had no diplomatic experience, was a strong public supporter of Obama during both of his campaigns.

While Burnett, an accomplished businessman and executive, has no previous diplomatic experience, his background is similar to that of the current Ambassador to the UK, Jane Hartley.

Hartley was an executive with Group W Cable prior to her first diplomatic appointment as ambassador to France by President Obama. She has held her current post since being appointed by President Biden in 2022.

The responsibilities of Mr. Burnett's new position have not been announced, but like all diplomats, he will report to the Secretary of State.

As Donald Trump continues his preparations to take office, the left is still trying to cope with the fact that he won. They are not coping well. 

Do you think their overreactions to every little thing Trump does would make for a good reality show?

Maybe we should ask the Special Envoy to the UK.

