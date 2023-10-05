Sunny Hostin recalls when Jim Jordan 'terrorized' the panel of 'The View'

BREAKING: Games journalist goes Woodward and Bernstein on Nintendo for AI memes
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next House Speaker, and we think Rep. Steve Scalise is in the running as well. There are rumors that former President Donald Trump might stop by the Capitol next week to see if he's needed there.

"The View" had its usually ridiculous take on current events, with Sunny Hostin remembering the time that "terrorist" Jordan terrorized the whole panel. Of course, they feel terrorized anytime someone disagrees with them

We could see Speaker Jim Jordan. It might give Hostin traumatic flashbacks, though.

***

