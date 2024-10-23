What Happens When a Non-Binary Judge Frees a Violent Transgender Offender? A Good Man Dies

Judicial Activism is a topic hotly debated in political circles. Far too often, the topic is debated in the abstract when in reality, the actions of activist judges can have deadly consequences, as they did on Monday in Moon Township, PA.

JUST IN: A man was found fatally stabbed along the Montour Trail in Moon Township, authorities said. https://t.co/FBmKPcLh63 — KDKA (@KDKA) October 22, 2024

Officer Benjamin Brallier, a liquor enforcement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, was off-duty at the time and often went jogging on the Montour Trail. He was found with stab wounds and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was apprehended shortly after.

Pittsburgh man arrested in deadly stabbing attack on Montour Trail in Pennsylvania https://t.co/Rhh1rXqwRn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 22, 2024

The accused, whose name is in the attached articles should you care to know it, is now being held without bond in the Allegheny County Jail. The accused is a homeless man who identifies as a woman, at least at times. While the details haven't been confirmed at the time of this writing, he may have had outstanding warrants for both his male and female personas. He was also released on a no-cash bond by Activist Pittsburgh Magistrate Xander Orenstein.

Talk show host Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh has been on this story and the connection to Orenstein:

A liquor enforcement officer was murdered on the Montour Trail by someone out on non-monetary bond. @colin_dunlap thinks this was preventable. pic.twitter.com/GB8o98qxCg — 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) October 22, 2024

Of course it was preventable. He was charged with felony robbery and released by Orenstein on a non-monetary bond.

He never returned for trial.

About killing on Montour Trail.

Suspect is Anthony Quesan-homeless person.

Quesan also goes by transgender name/persona Antonia Kaseim.

Kaseim committed felony robbery June '23 at Point State Park. Was given non-monetary bond by Judge Xander Orenstein, never came back to court. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2024

According to Orenstein's Ballotpedia, he is a chemist who earned his Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2019. He self-identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns. His philosophy was shaped by Michelle Alexander's book, The New Jim Crow. He was elected in 2021.

He is the very definition of a Progressive Activist.

Said this in April.

“Xander Orenstein must be stopped. He will get someone killed.”

This is a sad day. Because it’s happened. This person must be removed from the bench. https://t.co/7zgJDVqrX6 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2024

The County Court System has suspended Orenstein's ability to set bond but he is still on the bench.

His rulings have had consequences far beyond the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Polk Co (Fla) Sheriff Grady Judd said this about Xander Orenstein in April when the judge let a violent offender out on non-monetary bond in Pittsburgh and he wound up skipping court and in Florida.

Now the judge has blood on his hands.



pic.twitter.com/Jq6q3YKRcF — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 23, 2024

Now, after this, there is the possibility that Orenstein may be impeached. We hope so but it's a little too little, and a little too late.

I was just told there will be a strong push in the next few days by some elected officials, government employees and the law enforcement community to have District Justice Xander Orenstein impeached for “misconduct in office” in the wake of the Montour Trail killing. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2024

A good man, a police officer, a husband, and a father, Benjamin Brallier has been forever lost. The very legal system he served failed him and failed us all. Why? Because a Progressive activist read a book?

Officer Brailler deserved better.

Ben Brailler was a good man.

His wife and daughters now don’t have him because of some coward on the Montour Trail.

Please help if you can. https://t.co/UqJ57ZpdsT — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 22, 2024

Our hearts are with the loved ones of Liquor Enforcement Officer Benjamin Brallier. Pennsylvania law enforcement will never forget our brother and hero. https://t.co/oXMc3WOFlK — PA FOP (@PA_FOP) October 22, 2024

Rest easy Officer Brallier. May your memory be a comfort to all who knew you.

Lest We Forget.