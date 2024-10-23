What Happens When a Non-Binary Judge Frees a Violent Transgender Offender? A Good Man Dies

Dana Loesch Has a Perfect Optics Flashback After Josh Hawley's Opponent Injured a...
Eric V.  |  10:35 AM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Judicial Activism is a topic hotly debated in political circles. Far too often, the topic is debated in the abstract when in reality, the actions of activist judges can have deadly consequences, as they did on Monday in Moon Township, PA.

Officer Benjamin Brallier, a liquor enforcement officer with the Pennsylvania State Police, was off-duty at the time and often went jogging on the Montour Trail. He was found with stab wounds and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was apprehended shortly after.

The accused, whose name is in the attached articles should you care to know it, is now being held without bond in the Allegheny County Jail. The accused is a homeless man who identifies as a woman, at least at times. While the details haven't been confirmed at the time of this writing, he may have had outstanding warrants for both his male and female personas. He was also released on a no-cash bond by Activist Pittsburgh Magistrate Xander Orenstein.

Talk show host Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh has been on this story and the connection to Orenstein: 

Of course it was preventable. He was charged with felony robbery and released by Orenstein on a non-monetary bond. 

He never returned for trial. 

According to Orenstein's Ballotpedia, he is a chemist who earned his Masters Degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2019. He self-identifies as non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns. His philosophy was shaped by Michelle Alexander's book, The New Jim Crow. He was elected in 2021.

He is the very definition of a Progressive Activist.

The County Court System has suspended Orenstein's ability to set bond but he is still on the bench. 

His rulings have had consequences far beyond the Greater Pittsburgh area. 

Now, after this, there is the possibility that Orenstein may be impeached. We hope so but it's a little too little, and a little too late.

A good man, a police officer, a husband, and a father, Benjamin Brallier has been forever lost. The very legal system he served failed him and failed us all. Why? Because a Progressive activist read a book? 

Officer Brailler deserved better.

Rest easy Officer Brallier. May your memory be a comfort to all who knew you.

Lest We Forget.

