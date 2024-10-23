Michigan Who? Kamala Forgets Name of Major Battleground State in Sit-Down TV Interview

Kamala Harris can only name two of the three states she's been in the last few days.

No, we don't mean unconscious and drunken, not those kind of states! We mean U.S. states.

Kamala's campaign has been ping-ponging around a trio of important battleground states in her quest to win the White House. You see, Kamala's got a lot on her plate. There's a problem, though. One of those important must-win states has totally skipped her mind. We're talking about Michigan. Oopsie! It's interesting, for all the fake news talk about Trump being 'exhausted,' Kamala sure is showing signs of fatigue. Who knows how long she would have struggled if the friendly 'journo' interviewing her didn't come to her rescue?

Check out her 'state' of mind here.

NBC: Why do voters trust Trump and not you on the economy?



Harris: Well, I’ve been to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and … what’s that other one?

Good thing that 'journo' was there for the assist!

How does one forget an entire state? Kamala, you were just there. Remember the Motor City? Lizzo? Any of this ring bell, Madame Vice President? Well, you better get some sleep or see a doctor for your amnesia.

Because come Election Day it might be you who is out of sight and out of mind with Michigan voters.

Memory loss is serious business. So, we must ask: If Kamala loses that 'other one' will she even know?

Well, she'll definitely know when it's eventually called for Donald Trump. Of course, that could be days, if not months knowing how slowly votes are counted in Democrat states.

In the meantime, Trump's advertising team will still have the easiest job in campaign politics.

Indeed, she does.

Kamala spent Tuesday recording interviews in Washington, D.C. with NBC 'News' and Telemundo. Who knows if she'll remember visiting the U.S. capital or recall how many interviews she sat for?