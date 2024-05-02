Mob Rules: Michael Rapaport Madison Show Canceled Amid Campus Protests

Madison, Wisconsin -- that supposed bastion of tolerance and diversity -- has an antisemitism problem. And a bullying problem. And a fascism problem.

For the capital of a state with 'Forward' as its motto, Mad-Town seems determined to go back to 1938, it seems.

Michael Rapaport, comedian and vocal advocate for Israel, is also Jewish. With the nationwide 'protests' on college campuses -- including the University of Wisconsin Madison campus -- a local comedy club has caved to threats and canceled Rapaport's upcoming sold out show.

#BREAKING Madison bows to bullies. @MichaelRapaport’s sold out comedy shows in Madison, Wisconsin have been cancelled following threats from the pro-terror mob.



The mob is screaming about the right to free speech, and here they are trying to silence a comedian just because he… pic.twitter.com/ULvyPE9wDA — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 2, 2024

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Rapaport also chimed in, as only he's able to:





This should be absolutely unacceptable in 2024, but the Left are bullies -- if they don't like what you have to say, they'll do anything to shut you down. Including threats of violence.

They're the bad guys.

BREAKING: Comedy on State, a comedy club near the @UWMadison pro-Hamas camp, has canceled tonight’s sold-out @MichaelRapaport show to protect “the safety and well-being” of everyone involved.



Michael Rapaport just happens to be Jewish.



Here’s the email Comedy on State sent to… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 2, 2024

The email from Comedy on State reads:

Dear Patron of Comedy on State, I hope this message finds you well. We are reaching out to inform you of a significant update regarding our upcoming Thursday show featuring Michael Rapaport. In light of the current environment downtown, marked by escalating protests and a contentious nature of the dialogue surrounding current affairs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Thursday show with Michael Rapaport. The safety and well-being of our audience members, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of all involved. We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we want to express our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause you. It was never our intention to put our audience members in a position of discomfort or risk, and we are deeply sorry for any anxiety or uncertainty this situation may have caused. Rest assured that you will receive a full refund for your purchased tickets to your original payment method promptly via Etix. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. Your safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring a positive experience for all our audience members. Thank you for your understanding. Best regards, Comedy on State

We're sure this will only hasten his being red-pilled.

So good job, Leftists.

Absolute cowards they are! — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 2, 2024

Cowards.

Welcome to the right side of history. 💊 — Surflick (@Surflick) May 2, 2024

Welcome! Take a seat.

But, but..they're peaceful & not antisemitic at all..aren't they?

What do my friends from @FFRF say about this?

Headquartered in Madison, this must concern them, surely? — sunnyjim 🇮🇱 🟦 (@godlessbutsunny) May 2, 2024

Ah. The Freedom From Religion Foundation. They've been awful quiet lately, haven't they?

It’s Madison, so unfortunately I’m not surprised. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) May 2, 2024

Neither are we, frankly.

Free speech for me but not thee!! Hypocrites! — nyc isles (@nycisles) May 2, 2024

Remember, for the Left, speech they don't like = violence. Violence they engage in = speech.

Want to come to Indianapolis?



I haven't agreed with your politics for years, but your honesty is intriguing and we can't let the mob win in silencing people.



Happy to help if I can. https://t.co/vqGCiXNYtF — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) May 2, 2024

There are other business that would welcome the revenue, especially in this economy.

Free speech.

Except for "Zionists".

By which they mean Jews.

Cc @davidakaye @UCLA https://t.co/gQRUKAHPjW — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) May 2, 2024

Jews and anyone else they dislike.

Selling out in Wisconsin is like 20 people lol — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖞𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓𝕏𝕏 (@Fleetingxx) May 2, 2024

Okay, this made us chuckle.

Absolutely disgraceful.

Cowards are enabling the antisemitism. — Greek Fire (@mastic_magpie) May 2, 2024

They are.

And if you wonder how the Nazis took over, take a look around right now.

So you’re really cancelling Jews in 2024 @GovEvers? Are you trying to replicate Germany in the 1930s. https://t.co/UDYt73Bonw — ERIC RUBIN אריק 🟦 (@rubin_eric) May 2, 2024

Governor Evers is too busy destroying girls' sports to care about censorship in his own backyard.

He's got his priorities.

Democrat cities, canceling one of the formerly biggest Trump haters in America because he's Jewish.



Fellow Jews, stop voting Democrat.



Even Rappaport said voting for Trump was on the table.#Trump2024 https://t.co/DS9kURs7PH — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) May 2, 2024

Democrats hate everyone who doesn't walk in lockstep with them.

Threats are violence



Threats cause censorship



Threats are undemocratic https://t.co/ehylHLmKv1 — Beverly (@bebe900) May 2, 2024

Yep. And these same people will scream about Trump being a fascist threat to democracy.

Oh, the irony.