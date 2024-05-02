OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Makin...
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very...
Bernie Sanders Asks Media to Stop Showing the Left's Campus Lunacy and Help...
Senator Kennedy vs Climate Change Democrat
Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground...
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officia...
OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against...
REPORT: Biden DOJ Civil Rights Chief Lied During Senate Confirmation About Being Arrested
Breaking: UCLA Police Clash With Campus Protesters
Criminalizing Christianity? The Antisemitism Awareness Act, President Trump, and Congress
He's Finally Done It: Joe Biden Has Brought Unity … Sort of
Liberal White Women 'Are Just Really Into Hamas'
AP: American Catholic Church Sees 'An Immense Shift Toward the Old Ways'
Biden-Harris HQ Is Campaigning for Donald Trump Again

Mob Rules: Michael Rapaport Madison Show Canceled Amid Campus Protests

Amy Curtis  |  11:10 AM on May 02, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Madison, Wisconsin -- that supposed bastion of tolerance and diversity -- has an antisemitism problem. And a bullying problem. And a fascism problem.

For the capital of a state with 'Forward' as its motto, Mad-Town seems determined to go back to 1938, it seems.

Advertisement

Michael Rapaport, comedian and vocal advocate for Israel, is also Jewish. With the nationwide 'protests' on college campuses -- including the University of Wisconsin Madison campus -- a local comedy club has caved to threats and canceled Rapaport's upcoming sold out show.

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Rapaport also chimed in, as only he's able to:


This should be absolutely unacceptable in 2024, but the Left are bullies -- if they don't like what you have to say, they'll do anything to shut you down. Including threats of violence.

They're the bad guys.

The email from Comedy on State reads:

Dear Patron of Comedy on State,

I hope this message finds you well. We are reaching out to inform you of a significant update regarding our upcoming Thursday show featuring Michael Rapaport.

In light of the current environment downtown, marked by escalating protests and a contentious nature of the dialogue surrounding current affairs, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Thursday show with Michael Rapaport. The safety and well-being of our audience members, staff, and community are our top priorities, and we believe this decision is in the best interest of all involved.

We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we want to express our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause you. It was never our intention to put our audience members in a position of discomfort or risk, and we are deeply sorry for any anxiety or uncertainty this situation may have caused.

Rest assured that you will receive a full refund for your purchased tickets to your original payment method promptly via Etix.

We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. Your safety and well-being are of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to ensuring a positive experience for all our audience members.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,

Comedy on State

Recommended

WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking
Doug P.
Advertisement

We're sure this will only hasten his being red-pilled.

So good job, Leftists.

Cowards.

Welcome! Take a seat.

Ah. The Freedom From Religion Foundation. They've been awful quiet lately, haven't they?

Neither are we, frankly.

Remember, for the Left, speech they don't like = violence. Violence they engage in = speech.

There are other business that would welcome the revenue, especially in this economy.

Jews and anyone else they dislike.

Advertisement

Okay, this made us chuckle.

They are.

And if you wonder how the Nazis took over, take a look around right now.

Governor Evers is too busy destroying girls' sports to care about censorship in his own backyard.

He's got his priorities.

Democrats hate everyone who doesn't walk in lockstep with them.

Yep. And these same people will scream about Trump being a fascist threat to democracy.

Oh, the irony.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM CENSORSHIP COMEDY HAMAS ISRAEL JEWISH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking
Doug P.
OMG! F-BOMB! John Kennedy Leaves Whiny Climate Change 'Witness' a Sputtering, Excuse-Making TOOL (Watch)
Sam J.
BAHAHAHAAA! List of UCLA Demands Inspires HILARIOUS 'Updated List' annnd Now We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.
Father of UNC Student Who Held American Flag Up and OFF the Ground Has BRUTAL Question for Democrats
Sam J.
OOF! J.D. Vance Leaves CNN's Kaitlan Collins SPEECHLESS Blasting Fraudulent Trials Against Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
Senator Kennedy vs Climate Change Democrat
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Protesters Arrested at UCLA Did NOT Enjoy Police Giving Them a Very Public Unmasking Doug P.
Advertisement