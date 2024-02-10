Police Capture Teen Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Female Tourist in Times Square
NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the...
Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Judd Legum Among Many to Note Special Prosector Robert Hur Is Not a...
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize...
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a...
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on...
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to...
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation...

'I Was Wrong': Michael Rapaport Admits He Was Irresponsible to Accept the Trump Charlottesville Lie

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on February 10, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

OK, Twitchy readers, fess up. Which one of you gave Michael Rapaport a sanity pill? 

We're not sure what is going on with Rapaport, who has mostly been known in recent years for his unhinged, screaming selfie videos against anything and anyone Republican, especially Donald Trump, but we're guessing that the utter disaster that has been the Biden administration for the past three years has made him rethink some of his previous rants. 

Advertisement

In November, Rapaport even said he would consider voting for Trump, that's how bad he knows Biden is. Rapaport echoed this new outlook earlier this month after he saw illegal immigrants beating on New York City police and flipping off cameras as they were released from jail. 

But that's just knowing that Biden is a catastrophe. This week, Rapaport continued his awakening by admitting on Patrick Bet-David's podcast that some of the things he thought about Trump -- specifically the 'both people on great sides' Charlottesville lie -- were completely wrong. 

(Warning: The following clip from the PDB Podcast has some very NSFW language.)

It's interesting what happens when you keep an open mind and listen to the full context of statements, instead of what the leftist propaganda machine tells you to think, isn't it? 

Later in the clip, Rapaport -- though still not sure if he can bring himself to vote for Trump -- said that he flat-out REFUSES to vote for Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024. And when he is asked about the option of Gavin Newsom, Rapaport responds with utter contempt, 'Gavin? I just left California. I'm not votin' for Gavin with the good hair. Get the f--- out of here. I'm not a sucker.'

Recommended

NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air
Brett T.
Advertisement

LOL.

(Frankly, we don't think the hair is very good at all, but we guessing Rapaport was practically oozing sarcasm there.)

It will be interesting to see if Rapaport can continue his self-examination with others on the right he has ranted about in the past. Our thought is he probably will not, but if he's willing to take back some of the things he said about Trump, who knows? 

Yes, it's unlikely that Rapaport will ever be truly 'red-pilled,' but you do have to give him some credit for his admission. 

It's kind of amazing how a horrible, corrupt, and senile Biden can do that to people. As Barack Obama once said, 'Never underestimate Joe's ability to f--- things up.'

Advertisement

Ah, now THERE'S a good point and probably partially true. In addition to Biden being a complete disaster, one thing that may have Rapaport opening his eyes a little more is the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel. He strongly supports Israel and was outspoken on X and elsewhere about Hamas being savage terrorists, Israel's right to defend itself, and not even hearing a word about a 'ceasefire' until Hamas released the hostages. 

For that, he was excoriated by the left, including fellow actor (and unhinged lunatic) John Cusack, who wrote an expletive-laden, incoherent, irrational lengthy post on Twitter, screaming at Rapaport for his call to release the hostages (seriously, you have to read it if you haven't; it was quite insane). 

That kind of thing might make you re-examine who your friends are and where you are getting your 'news' from, as Rapaport seems to be doing. 

Longer clips of Rapaport's conversation with Bet-David are available on the PDB Podcast Twitter page. They show that the actor has still not opened his eyes about many Trump-related topics, so we shouldn't count on him campaigning for Trump anytime soon.

Advertisement

But he seems to at least be making some baby steps. That's progress. You have to crawl before you can walk. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN GAVIN NEWSOM KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air
Brett T.
Police Capture Teen Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Female Tourist in Times Square
Brett T.
Talk on ‘Diagnosing Whiteness’ Explains That Whites Are Psychopaths
Brett T.
Nate Silver Writes About the 'But Her Emails' Defense of Joe Biden
Brett T.
Hillary Clinton Raises Eyebrows by Admitting That Biden's Age Is a 'Legitimate Issue'
FuzzyChimp
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air Brett T.
Advertisement