We Got NOTHIN': Whoopi Admits She Poops Her Pants to Defend Biden ... We're Not EVEN Kidding (Watch)

We did not have Whoopi Goldberg admitting she has poopy days all the time in order to defend Biden pooping his pants on our Bingo card for the day but here we are. Hey, if a person is so dedicated to a candidate that they'll vote for an incontinent, out of it, bag of Botox like Biden that's on them, but they really should just admit they are in a cult. Normal, healthy, rational people do not make arguments like this one for a presidential candidate.

Yeah yeah, it's The View but c'mon.

Watch:

Whoopi: "I don't care if [Biden] pooped his pants. I don't care if he can't put a sentence together. Show me he can't do the job, and then I'll say, okay, maybe it's time to go...I have poopy day all the time. All the time." pic.twitter.com/QlMHzH8LF9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 8, 2024

What the Hell is a poopy day and why is she having them all the time?

Maybe she should see a doctor for that.

Really.

Ana Navarro couldn't let Whoopi outdo her crazy, of course, and offered up this bit of insanity:

Fake Republican Ana Navarro says she's "livid" at the media for reporting on Biden's mental decline.

She calls it "malpractice" for them to report the truth about his decline. She claims they're "dicing" and "splicing" things together.

She pledges her loyalty "till the damn end." pic.twitter.com/NauTUJVSUh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 8, 2024

Ana. We saw it happen in real time during the debate. Nobody is making him look worse.

These chicks are NUTS.

That's a visual I could have done without. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) July 8, 2024

Same bro.

Same.

Don’t ever ask Whoopi to defend you in a court of law. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) July 8, 2024

Even if you poop your pants.

I keep seeing this clip and am

amazed that everybody's take is

"Whoopi is voting for Biden"

Instead of

"Whoopi confesses

that she poops in her pants. " — Crash Lander (@TheCrashlander) July 8, 2024

Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.

Such an academic. — thomas J (@rightgay27) July 8, 2024

Not to mention a deep thinker.

