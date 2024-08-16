Well Looky Here: Under Tim Walz MN Gave $2 Million to Al Qaeda Affiliated Group

The media loved to say the introduction of JD Vance as Trump's running mate was botched and bad. There were breathless headlines that it was so rocky, Trump was going to drop Vance from the ticket.

That was -- of course -- a lie.

Then they pivoted to attacks: Vance is 'weird' and the made up lie that he had sex with a sofa (a lie Tim Walz joked about).

On the other hand, since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her VP, not a day has gone by without a major problem popping up. His drunk driving arrest, his lies about his military service, his COVID-related school lockdowns. It's been so bad, even the media can't ignore it.

There are also ties to radical Islamists, and Walz -- as governor -- oversaw quite a bit of taxpayer money funneled to such organizations.

Including ones with ties to al Qaeda.

"Under Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the state of Minnesota awarded over $2 million to an Islamic group that fundraises for a charity linked to an al Qaeda affiliate, according to funding records reviewed by the Washington Examiner."https://t.co/L7bHZgcUPv — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 16, 2024

More from Washington Examiner:

Under Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the state of Minnesota awarded over $2 million to an Islamic group that fundraises for a charity linked to an al Qaeda affiliate, according to funding records reviewed by the Washington Examiner. The Islamic Association of North America, the recipient of the state grants from 2019 to 2024, is fundraising after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year for Rahma Worldwide, a Michigan-based charity that says it is shipping humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to flyers. In a since-deleted Facebook post in October 2023, Rahma Worldwide President Shadi Zaza revealed his charity was collaborating on an aid initiative with the Islamic Heritage Revival Society of Kuwait, a terrorist group sanctioned by the U.S. government for funding al Qaeda.

The Democratic Party must really want to win those Dearborn votes.

As a Leftist, we understand the concept of journalism is foreign to you. But the Washington Examiner engaged in journalism.

Cope and seethe.

Tim Walz is such a compulsive liar, and deployment dodger, that I decided to see if he lied about not seasoning his food.



He won’t a recipe contest in 2016.



Maybe he stole that, too. — Uncle Wizz (@unclewizz2000) August 16, 2024

Would not surprise us.

I guess Tim Walz was a happy camper on 9/11/2001. — Kurt Schneider (@Cpakurt) August 16, 2024

His wife probably liked the smell of NYC burning.

Isn’t this guy a 2 term governor and a former congressman? Why did it take for him to run as VP for all this s**t to come out? Was he ever vetted at all? — Dr. Jobama (@natwerth) August 16, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

About the 4th or 5th time you read a story like this (marched with Abolish ICE, funded terror linked Islamic group, promoted transing kids, encouraged BLM riots) do you not get the clear picture this man is a walking civilizational solvent? — Fox Fire (@RutRemy) August 16, 2024

The picture of who Tim Walz really is has become crystal clear.

Oh, are we not doing stories about his taco choice anymore? https://t.co/wqQp8g1rnl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2024

Apparently not.

“The funding appears to have been for public health-related initiatives, including community vaccinations and outreach to the Somali community.”



In other words, they laundered money to this group using the Covid shot as cover.



That’s double disqualifying. https://t.co/0xC0Vz4Pna — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 16, 2024

He's completely unqualified for office. Yet here we are.

The media failure to vet this guy as gov is amazing! And that a major party would nominate him with no background checks is even crazier. He is a disaster and especially for jews. Signals that these radical anti-semitic and anti-american associations are fine for the Harris… https://t.co/RdtMXcXVzz — Eliyahu Ben Beryl (@tonythearena) August 16, 2024

They hoped the media would run cover for him.

So he’s funded terrorism with taxpayer money. https://t.co/CvXZn2OUNC — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) August 16, 2024

Yep.

The only possible defense for picking Walz is that he has so many liabilities that he distracts people from focusing on Harris’s myriad flaws. https://t.co/xT38U4Ir3J — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) August 16, 2024

Honestly, this is a very, very strong possibility.