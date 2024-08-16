Well Looky Here: Under Tim Walz MN Gave $2 Million to Al Qaeda Affiliated Group

Is @POTUS Trying to HELP Kamala Harris With This 'Praise' or Sabotage Her...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The media loved to say the introduction of JD Vance as Trump's running mate was botched and bad. There were breathless headlines that it was so rocky, Trump was going to drop Vance from the ticket.

That was -- of course -- a lie.

Then they pivoted to attacks: Vance is 'weird' and the made up lie that he had sex with a sofa (a lie Tim Walz joked about).

On the other hand, since Kamala Harris picked Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her VP, not a day has gone by without a major problem popping up. His drunk driving arrest, his lies about his military service, his COVID-related school lockdowns. It's been so bad, even the media can't ignore it.

There are also ties to radical Islamists, and Walz -- as governor -- oversaw quite a bit of taxpayer money funneled to such organizations.

Including ones with ties to al Qaeda.

More from Washington Examiner:

Under Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), the state of Minnesota awarded over $2 million to an Islamic group that fundraises for a charity linked to an al Qaeda affiliate, according to funding records reviewed by the Washington Examiner.

The Islamic Association of North America, the recipient of the state grants from 2019 to 2024, is fundraising after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year for Rahma Worldwide, a Michigan-based charity that says it is shipping humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to flyers. In a since-deleted Facebook post in October 2023, Rahma Worldwide President Shadi Zaza revealed his charity was collaborating on an aid initiative with the Islamic Heritage Revival Society of Kuwait, a terrorist group sanctioned by the U.S. government for funding al Qaeda.

The Democratic Party must really want to win those Dearborn votes.

As a Leftist, we understand the concept of journalism is foreign to you. But the Washington Examiner engaged in journalism.

Cope and seethe.

Would not surprise us.

His wife probably liked the smell of NYC burning.

Excellent questions, all.

The picture of who Tim Walz really is has become crystal clear.

Apparently not.

He's completely unqualified for office. Yet here we are.

They hoped the media would run cover for him.

Yep.

Honestly, this is a very, very strong possibility.

