WATCH: Tim Walz, the Left's Surrogate Daddy, Cruelly Downplays Learning Loss His School Closures Caused

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 09, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Left has this twisted vision of Tim Walz as 'America's Dad', which is weird and creepy.

And the things Walz did during COVID, especially to the students in Minnesota, is not how a dad acts. 

Walz locked down schools in Minnesota far after it was clear that COVID wasn't a threat to kids, but that learning lost was.

Remote learning harmed children. Full stop. Anyone who says otherwise is engaged in some major CYA.

Like Walz. Watch:

Just incredible stuff.

Kids are not as resilient as Walz thinks.

Verbatim.

And a Harris-Walz administration would put your children last.

He sure did.

But learning loss isn't real. Or something. 

Time for Another Supercut: Tom Elliott DESTROYS the Media on Walz Versus Vance VP Announcements
Grateful Calvin
This is fine, though. Totally fine.

A. LOT.

Exactly this.

He really is.

Bingo.

Every single day, there's a new problem with Tim Walz.

Anyone who has kids who were in public school during that time knows it.

He really is arrogant. He thinks he did nothing wrong.

The evidence is there.

The accountability never will be.

We certainly hope they did.

