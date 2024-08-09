WATCH: Tim Walz, the Left's Surrogate Daddy, Cruelly Downplays Learning Loss His School Closures Caused

The Left has this twisted vision of Tim Walz as 'America's Dad', which is weird and creepy.

And the things Walz did during COVID, especially to the students in Minnesota, is not how a dad acts.

Advertisement

Walz locked down schools in Minnesota far after it was clear that COVID wasn't a threat to kids, but that learning lost was.

Remote learning harmed children. Full stop. Anyone who says otherwise is engaged in some major CYA.

Like Walz. Watch:

🚨Watch Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz completely downplay the devastating learning loss caused to children by school closures:



Reporter: “When you look at this next generation that everybody seems to be saying is just so far behind — I just don’t see it.”



Walz: “I… pic.twitter.com/ElO1b1rkg3 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) August 9, 2024

Just incredible stuff.

Kids are not as resilient as Walz thinks.

No wonder why teachers unions came out in droves to support the selection of Tim Walz for VP – he reads all of their talking points deflecting blame over the devastating effects of prolonged school closures! pic.twitter.com/cAikYArwKu — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) August 9, 2024

Verbatim.

And a Harris-Walz administration would put your children last.

Says the guy who signed the genital mutilation law for minors. — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) August 9, 2024

He sure did.

These kids are 10 percentage points behind where they were before school closures.https://t.co/eO7Rncg5PP — Ginny Gentles (@ginnygentles) August 9, 2024

But learning loss isn't real. Or something.

Of course he doesn’t want to talk about it. https://t.co/tBGrh2H2fN — Kathy (@KathyBulgarelli) August 9, 2024

This is fine, though. Totally fine.

When babies and toddlers can't see faces, it doesn't create resiliency. It retards their development. A LOT. — Thomas Lavin 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇮🇱 (@Meta4icall) August 9, 2024

A. LOT.

Kids learned a lot less reading, math, history and science -- while exhibiting higher rates of anxiety, depression and obesity. The only ones who did OK were the ones with parents who had the time and ability to homeschool effectively or find a good microschool. — Joanne Jacobs (@JoanneLeeJacobs) August 9, 2024

Exactly this.

What an atrocious person. https://t.co/HlZfMldGPb — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 9, 2024

He really is.

"Resiliency" is the word they used to cater to the special interest group teachers' unions and throw students away. https://t.co/cs7kcicfkn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 9, 2024

Bingo.

It only takes two charts to understand how wrong Tim Walz was, but he:



1. Learned nothing

2. Will do it again https://t.co/p9adYUxTpY pic.twitter.com/VaDHN7Yhau — Jeff Park 🐗 (@JParkYYC) August 9, 2024

Every single day, there's a new problem with Tim Walz.

I’m a teacher and I’ve seen it for the last four school years. https://t.co/xSXjyzR3xi — Tammy of Tulsa (@tulsatammy) August 9, 2024

Advertisement

Anyone who has kids who were in public school during that time knows it.

The politicians who closed schools with no return plan left our children behind. They didn’t care about the learning loss or the consequences of eliminating socialization for our kids.



Politicians like Tim Walz failed our children - and he’s too arrogant to see it. https://t.co/tYYrYvBDfi — Congressman Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) August 9, 2024

He really is arrogant. He thinks he did nothing wrong.

Democrats like Tim Walz and Kamala Harris set kids back YEARS by keeping schools closed.



“Elementary and middle school students have only made up some of the losses in math and reading they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.” https://t.co/406TD6BPZe pic.twitter.com/hgu3s5HTZT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2024

The evidence is there.

The accountability never will be.

No, these kids learned that adult union members were more important than they and their futures were. https://t.co/cTgpup9VNb — Shawn Peterson (@FirmusTraditus) August 9, 2024

We certainly hope they did.