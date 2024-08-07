Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News

Way back in 2013, President Barack Obama brought out comedian Chris Rock to speak on gun control for some reason. While trying to explain why he was there, Rock said "the president and the first lady are kind of like the mom and the dad of the country. And when your dad says something, you listen." No, the president is not the dad of the country, although plenty of progressives think the government is their dad.

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Aaron Regunberg posted — and then deleted — this bizarre and kind of violent fantasy about the Harris-Walz ticket:

It was only yesterday that this editor learned from The Lincoln Project that Walz is "America's dad." Apparently, a lot of people think that. Regunberg thinks Walz is his dad. Libs of TikTok has a video saying exactly the same thing this woman says.

Tim Walz is the dad an entire generation wish they had instead of the one they lost to Fox News. — CQ (@coketweet) August 6, 2024

First, can we say that the whole Fox News bogeyman is played out? Their star attraction, Tucker Carlson, was let go, and a lot of conservatives moved on to other news sources after election night 2020. "Fox News" just isn't scary anymore.

But "the dad an entire generation wish they had"? Sorry, but even though kids now are being raised on Drag Queen Story Hour and "Gender Queer" doesn't mean that all of Gen Z has bought into the woke mind virus. Don't project your daddy issues onto an entire generation of Americans.

Call your father



Delete your account — James David Dickson (@downi75) August 7, 2024

🤡🤡🤡 — 🇺🇸 American for America First 🇮🇱 (@Gunalizer) August 7, 2024

Nah… my dad wouldn’t give me tampons 😂 — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 7, 2024

Thank goodness my dad didn’t support sex changes for kids. — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) August 7, 2024

Really projecting your daddy issues there huh. — Second Hand Vegan (@SecondHandVegan) August 7, 2024

Sounds like a dad that lets them do anything they want with no responsibilities. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 7, 2024

Thank God my dad didn't get a DUI, flood our house with illegal aliens, push me to cut of my body parts, and have my mom abort my siblings in the 9th month. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) August 7, 2024

The worldview it takes to even relate to this tweet is sad. — Buck Johnson (@buckrebel) August 7, 2024

Would be pretty weird to have a dad that would’ve been fine killing me a day before I was born — MMA CHICK🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MMACHICK_) August 7, 2024

Not cringey and creepy at all. This explains a lot. — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) August 7, 2024

This says a lot.

Not about your father, though. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 7, 2024

An "entire generation" that chooses to project their emotional needs onto a fantasy figure, rather than coming to terms with their actual fathers. 🤔 — Danny Hellman (@danny_hellman) August 7, 2024

Sorry, Harry Sisson doesn't get paid to speak for all of Gen Z.

Your daddy issues are not an effective measure for determining public appeal. — Meme Space Nine (@meme_space_nine) August 7, 2024

Calling a politician your "dad" tells the world that your own father sucked.



Most normal people would never insult their fathers by comparing them to a strange elected official that they have never met.



Thanks for telling the world who you really are. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 7, 2024

It's creepy and it's actually very sad at the same time. We'd say President Joe "Unity" Biden hasn't done a very good job if families are breaking up over politics. If you've "lost" you father to Fox News, it sounds like you're the one who walked away from the relationship.

***