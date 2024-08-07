Report: Tim Walz Has Become an Overnight Sensation on Chinese Social Media
Tim Walz Will Replace the Dad You Lost to Fox News

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on August 07, 2024
Twitter

Way back in 2013, President Barack Obama brought out comedian Chris Rock to speak on gun control for some reason. While trying to explain why he was there, Rock said "the president and the first lady are kind of like the mom and the dad of the country. And when your dad says something, you listen." No, the president is not the dad of the country, although plenty of progressives think the government is their dad.

As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Aaron Regunberg posted — and then deleted — this bizarre and kind of violent fantasy about  the Harris-Walz ticket:

It was only yesterday that this editor learned from The Lincoln Project that Walz is "America's dad." Apparently, a lot of people think that. Regunberg thinks Walz is his dad. Libs of TikTok has a video saying exactly the same thing this woman says.

First, can we say that the whole Fox News bogeyman is played out? Their star attraction, Tucker Carlson, was let go, and a lot of conservatives moved on to other news sources after election night 2020. "Fox News" just isn't scary anymore.

But "the dad an entire generation wish they had"? Sorry, but even though kids now are being raised on Drag Queen Story Hour and "Gender Queer" doesn't mean that all of Gen Z has bought into the woke mind virus. Don't project your daddy issues onto an entire generation of Americans.

Sorry, Harry Sisson doesn't get paid to speak for all of Gen Z.

It's creepy and it's actually very sad at the same time. We'd say President Joe "Unity" Biden hasn't done a very good job if families are breaking up over politics. If you've "lost" you father to Fox News, it sounds like you're the one who walked away from the relationship.

***

Tags: TIM WALZ

