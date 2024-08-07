THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)

We've seen some really bizarre Leftist fantasies surrounding Kamala Harris, like Michael Steel posting the creepy Kamala-as-Captain America fan art. But this now-deleted post from lawyer and Harris-Walz stan Aaron Regunberg might just take the cake:

Advertisement

So weird.

And creepy. And violent.

This is probably the most cringe post I’ve read this entire week 🫠 — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@toughtalkty) August 7, 2024

It really is.

Lord, can we go a single day without people like Aaron Regunberg and Sheldon Whitehouse embarrassing the living s**t out of Rhode Islanders on Twitter? — Rhode Islander (@rhodeislander) August 7, 2024

No, you cannot.

Sorry.

Why do they want politicians to be their surrogate family? — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) August 7, 2024

Because government has disincentivized the nuclear family, even though people need it.

And the Left literally thinks government are mommy and daddy, providing for our every need.

Did you expect anything less from people who don't know what a woman is. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 7, 2024

Not really, no.

What bizarre fantasy is this? And why on earth would you actually post it? No internal monologue I suppose. — Andrew Campbell (@AndrewC21108551) August 7, 2024

Since it's now deleted, it didn't play out like he'd hoped.

Same energy as @JoJoFromJerz describing the smell of Biden



F**kin sad — Butt Connoisseur 🍑💦 (@ImQuiteMoist) August 7, 2024

Very sad.

This is the most projection that ever projected — Orbital Design Lab (@orbitdesignlab) August 7, 2024

It really is peak projection.

Seen several of these posts. These candidates are replacement and surrogate parents for these mentally unbalanced people.



I’d feel sorry for them on some level but they strive to destroy America from within so to hell with them. https://t.co/uiwhxOyKGW — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 7, 2024

Amen.

It sure is.

These people are so weird. https://t.co/e8CWHgJw9Z — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 Headed to the battle box in 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) August 7, 2024

So weird.

JFC, these people think they're John Wick. Delusional. https://t.co/QiMo4AOBeQ — SarahLee (@sarailola) August 7, 2024

Delusional is one way to put it.

Same energy.



Every time Democrats get new leadership, they have bizarre fantasies about their personal lives.



Truly weird. https://t.co/DUfrSy6FVZ pic.twitter.com/hiq3muCIXS — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) August 7, 2024

It's like they think D.C. is an episode of 'The West Wing' or something.

I’d say @AaronRegunberg threatening violence here . Thanks for calling this out @LevineJonathan ! https://t.co/H4itPc3iMA — Alex Garrett (@AlexGNYC1) August 7, 2024

Advertisement

Sure sounds violent to us.

LMFAOOOOO oh my God man. https://t.co/XOJR7mZ02T — Feyd (@BDJ_25) August 7, 2024

Right?

Aaron tweeted this as a 34 year old https://t.co/UGUyAP0Urp — Hampagne Papi (@Hambonetweets) August 7, 2024

He sure did.

Why do they do this? Democrats have been tweeting out their sexual or psychological fantasies about their candidates since 2008. Why? https://t.co/DrU9tNhhCk — J. Noble Daggett (@arkansensis) August 7, 2024

We honestly have no idea.

But they'll get on the news with a straight face and tell us J.D. Vance is 'weird', while putting this on X.