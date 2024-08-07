Nancy Pelosi Demands MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell If JD Vance Ever Saw Combat
THIS Is Weird: Check Out the Bizarre, Kinda Violent Post From a Harris-Walz Stan (Who Tried to Delete It)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

We've seen some really bizarre Leftist fantasies surrounding Kamala Harris, like Michael Steel posting the creepy Kamala-as-Captain America fan art. But this now-deleted post from lawyer and Harris-Walz stan Aaron Regunberg might just take the cake:

So weird.

And creepy. And violent.

It really is.

No, you cannot.

Sorry.

Because government has disincentivized the nuclear family, even though people need it.

And the Left literally thinks government are mommy and daddy, providing for our every need.

Not really, no.

Since it's now deleted, it didn't play out like he'd hoped.

Very sad.

It really is peak projection.

Amen.

It sure is.

So weird.

Delusional is one way to put it.

It's like they think D.C. is an episode of 'The West Wing' or something.

Sure sounds violent to us.

Right? 

He sure did.

We honestly have no idea.

But they'll get on the news with a straight face and tell us J.D. Vance is 'weird', while putting this on X.

