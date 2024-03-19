NYT Admits What the Rest of Us Knew Long Ago: Remote Learning Harmed Children

Rep. Ted Lieu Says the Best Way to Avoid Disinformation Is to Watch...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Four years ago, saying that remote learning was harming children was a surefire way to get banned from Twitter/X, suspended from Facebook, and labeled a 'grandma killer.' Despite that, many of us warned that remote learning was a very bad thing for children, who were at extremely low risk from COVID.

And now here's The New York Times stating what the rest of us said in 2020:

The write:

Four years ago this month, schools nationwide began to shut down, igniting one of the most polarizing and partisan debates of the pandemic.

Some schools, often in Republican-led states and rural areas, reopened by fall 2020. Others, typically in large cities and states led by Democrats, would not fully reopen for another year.

A variety of data — about children’s academic outcomes and about the spread of Covid-19 — has accumulated in the time since. Today, there is broad acknowledgment among many public health and education experts that extended school closures did not significantly stop the spread of Covid, while the academic harms for children have been large and long-lasting.

Just incredible.

Like the ones who went on vacation? Sure.

It's amazing that after four years and a bunch of data, people still cling to the 'dead teachers' narrative.

If you know anyone who teaches, you know the impact of this is far-reaching, long-lasting, and pervasive.

Kids suffered.

So the pajama class could feel safe.

Tell us you know nothing about children, or child development, without telling us you know nothing about children or child development.

And we failed them.

There needs to be a major reckoning for this.

And as some of the replies show, there are still people who support this.

She'll lie and say she had nothing to do with the extended lockdowns.

Then demand more money.

Keeping things open and letting people make decisions for themselves and their children.

Except they didn't. Especially not kids.

Yep. Evil and deliberate.

Except they won't. And we wouldn't have lost 'way more' than a million people.

What infuriates you is the truth.

Lockdowns were a mistake.

Yes, they will.

***

