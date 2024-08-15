ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)

As Twitchy told you earlier, the Harris-Walz campaign continues its cringe-worthy efforts to portray the candidates as folksy. 'just-like-you' people.

This video is no exception:

WALZ: I have white guy tacos



KAMALA: What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna? pic.twitter.com/D6cbm5ws9o — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 15, 2024

If these were two actually genuine people having this discussion it would be pretty darn funny, because, let's face it, there's definitely a difference in the levels of spice people can handle, and real people do have friendly, joking conversations about it. As a staged promo video? Not so much.

Naturally, there were some who fell for it, or at least pretended to:

She's quick with a joke — the prince with a thousand enemies ♂️ (@jaketropolis) August 15, 2024

This is really good. Kamala's relaxed and confident demeanor and Walz' self-deprecating humor are extremely relatable (IMO). One of Trump's strengths is seeming a little less phony than other politicians - this clip shows that it's possible to be real without being an evil SOB. — Ulrich Wiedmann (@ulrichwi) August 15, 2024

They are so funny!! I’ve watched this 20 times it’s so wholesome — Lady Butcher (@shana_butcher) August 15, 2024

Do they...do they actually think this is real?

can you IMAGINE Trump and JD just vibing like this — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) August 15, 2024

We can, actually, and we can also imagine how the Democrats and the MSM (but we repeat ourselves) would react if they did.

I’m old enough to remember when Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and the media went nuts because Trump used the phrase “black jobs.” — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) August 15, 2024

We are, too.

This campaign is wholly designed for the third-grade level . Dancing, playtime, food jokes, zero substance. So fkin sad — this is not a drill (@riverjordan19) August 15, 2024

Nailed it.