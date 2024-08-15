ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)

More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy
Amy  |  8:15 PM on August 15, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy told you earlier, the Harris-Walz campaign continues its cringe-worthy efforts to portray the candidates as folksy. 'just-like-you' people.

This video is no exception:

If these were two actually genuine people having this discussion it would be pretty darn funny, because, let's face it, there's definitely a difference in the levels of spice people can handle, and real people do have friendly, joking conversations about it.  As a staged promo video? Not so much.

Naturally, there were some who fell for it, or at least pretended to:

Do they...do they actually think this is real?

We can, actually, and we can also imagine how the Democrats and the MSM (but we repeat ourselves) would react if they did.

We are, too.

Nailed it.

