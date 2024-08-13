CHILD ABUSE: Report Says THOUSANDS of Girls (Some As Young As TWELVE) Had...
WATCH: Resurfaced Video Reminds Us Kamala Said She'd Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Cen...
Leftist With Terminal Case of TDS Accuses Vance of Misogyny Over Story About...
Media Boils With Rage at Trump & Elon, Dan Goldman Humiliated, Kamala Is...
Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting...
Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas...
Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even...
Dear Media, Kamala's Just Not That Into You. Harris Denied TIME Mag Interview...
Mainstream Media Has Worked VERY Hard to Memory-Hole the Fact Trump Was Almost...
CNN Stooge Jim Sciutto Forgets Who He Works (and Worked) for When He...
Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans...
'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is...
'BAD Episode of PUNKED'! Dude Just Goes OFF on Lemmings Buying Into Kamala...
Girl, Woman Stabbed in London as Right-Wing Activists Fuel Disturbances

Holy WOW, and We Thought the Stolen Valor Stuff Was BAD! WATCH Tim Walz 'Promote' Pro-Hitler Imam (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on August 13, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're starting to wonder if the Kamala Harris handlers picked Tim Walz because only he had more skeletons in his closet than she did because WOOF. Don't get us wrong, the stolen valor stuff is horrendous but this is especially repugnant knowing she chose Walz over Shapiro.

Advertisement

Not to mention the Harris campaign has claimed Walz has no relationship with this person.

Watch:

Huh. This seems ... not good.

Man, Walz just gets worse and worse. 

From The Washington Examiner:

As he campaigned to be Minnesota’s next governor, Tim Walz called a Muslim cleric who promoted a pro-Adolf Hitler film a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together,” according to footage at a 2018 event unearthed by the Washington Examiner.

News of the footage comes after a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign said in a Friday statement that Walz does not “have a personal relationship” with Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota. That claim was in response to a Washington Examiner report on how Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, repeatedly hosted the imam at events as the governor of Minnesota. At several of those events, Zaman also spoke before Walz.

“I would like to first of all say thank you to imam,” Walz said at the unearthed 2018 event, which was hosted by Minnesota’s Muslim American Society on Feb. 16, 2018, at the South Metro Islamic Center in Rosemount, Minnesota. Standing next to Walz as he spoke was Peggy Flanagan, now the lieutenant governor in the Gopher State.

Recommended

Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What is going on in Minnesota, folks? Yikes.

Yeah. It's weird.

That they didn't pick Shapiro is fairly damning in and of itself.

And worse and worse.

=======================================================================

Related:

Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even WORSE and Weaker

Mainstream Media Has Worked VERY Hard to Memory-Hole the Fact Trump Was Almost KILLED a Month Ago Today

Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans Struggling In HER Economy

'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Tags: ANTI-SEMITE HITLER TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray
Amy Curtis
Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even WORSE and Weaker
Sam J.
WATCH: Resurfaced Video Reminds Us Kamala Said She'd Close Illegal Immigrant Detention Centers DAY ONE
Amy Curtis
Leftist With Terminal Case of TDS Accuses Vance of Misogyny Over Story About Trump Hugging His Wife
Amy Curtis
'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal
Sam J.
Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Shut Up, They Explained: UK Journalist Calls for Police to Investigate Author Douglas K Murray Amy Curtis
Advertisement