Holy WOW, and We Thought the Stolen Valor Stuff Was BAD! WATCH Tim Walz 'Promote' Pro-Hitler Imam (Video)

We're starting to wonder if the Kamala Harris handlers picked Tim Walz because only he had more skeletons in his closet than she did because WOOF. Don't get us wrong, the stolen valor stuff is horrendous but this is especially repugnant knowing she chose Walz over Shapiro.

Advertisement

Not to mention the Harris campaign has claimed Walz has no relationship with this person.

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Walz—in footage unearthed by @dcexaminer—called Hitler-promoting imam Asad Zaman a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together"



The footage further contradicts the Harris campaign’s claim Walz has no personal relationship w/ Zaman pic.twitter.com/F1lKcJyzI1 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 13, 2024

Huh. This seems ... not good.

STORY: Tim Walz called Hitler-promoting cleric a 'master teacher' at Islamic center eventhttps://t.co/cZolzsNBd1 — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) August 13, 2024

Man, Walz just gets worse and worse.

From The Washington Examiner:

As he campaigned to be Minnesota’s next governor, Tim Walz called a Muslim cleric who promoted a pro-Adolf Hitler film a “master teacher” who offered Walz lessons over the time they “spent together,” according to footage at a 2018 event unearthed by the Washington Examiner. News of the footage comes after a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign said in a Friday statement that Walz does not “have a personal relationship” with Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota. That claim was in response to a Washington Examiner report on how Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, repeatedly hosted the imam at events as the governor of Minnesota. At several of those events, Zaman also spoke before Walz. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> “I would like to first of all say thank you to imam,” Walz said at the unearthed 2018 event, which was hosted by Minnesota’s Muslim American Society on Feb. 16, 2018, at the South Metro Islamic Center in Rosemount, Minnesota. Standing next to Walz as he spoke was Peggy Flanagan, now the lieutenant governor in the Gopher State.

What is going on in Minnesota, folks? Yikes.

Is that weird? That seems weird — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 13, 2024

Yeah. It's weird.

Any Jew voting for this ticket or democrats are ushering the final chapter of Obama and Soros

And are

Either uninformed, ignorant to no end or doesn’t care for Jews or Israel — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 13, 2024

That they didn't pick Shapiro is fairly damning in and of itself.

This guy keeps getting weirder and weirder. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) August 13, 2024

And worse and worse.

=======================================================================

Related:

Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

Geoffrey Ingersol Points Out WHY Elon Musk's Trump Interview Makes Kamala Look Even WORSE and Weaker



Mainstream Media Has Worked VERY Hard to Memory-Hole the Fact Trump Was Almost KILLED a Month Ago Today

Kamala Harris BLISTERED for Trying to Pretend She Gives a Damn About Americans Struggling In HER Economy

'SUCH NPCs'! Elon Musk MOCKING Media's TEMPER Tantrum Over His Trump Interview is HILARIOUSLY Brutal

Advertisement

=======================================================================