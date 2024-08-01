No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness

PolitiFact Rules Claims Kamala Harris Backs Free Healthcare for Illegals 'Mostly False' (R...
Amy Curtis
August 01, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

'No one is above the law' is a lie, one the Democrats like to parade out only when it's convenient for them. They -- and their constituents -- are above the law. Time and time again.

The Supreme Court has made it clear Biden cannot unilaterally forgive student loans.

Yet Biden continues to do that.

Here he is bragging about it again.

There's no 'fix' to the student loan system. He's transferring the debt of upper income DC staffers to working class Americans.

This is all he's got.

He's 'cured' the economy after all.

Or that amount is considered taxable income.

Da, comrade.

'No one is above the law.'

Correct.

He's (D)ifferent.

Heh.

Sure did.

That's exactly it.

It doesn't have to make sense.

Yep.

Straight up communists.

He's punishing the responsible Americans for the sake of votes.

