No One Is Above the Law: Biden Continues to OPENLY DEFY SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness

'No one is above the law' is a lie, one the Democrats like to parade out only when it's convenient for them. They -- and their constituents -- are above the law. Time and time again.

The Supreme Court has made it clear Biden cannot unilaterally forgive student loans.

Yet Biden continues to do that.

Here he is bragging about it again.

Despite attempts led by extreme MAGA Republicans to block our efforts, we won’t stop fighting to provide relief to student loan borrowers, fix the broken student loan system, and help borrowers get out from under the burden of student debt. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 31, 2024

There's no 'fix' to the student loan system. He's transferring the debt of upper income DC staffers to working class Americans.

Buying votes with student loan relief? Typical. Real change means fixing the economy, not empty promises. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 31, 2024

This is all he's got.

He's 'cured' the economy after all.

It’s going to suck for all the people who think their loans were forgiven when their balances are reinstated when your unconstitutional “forgiveness” is reversed. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 31, 2024

Or that amount is considered taxable income.

Very Soviet of you @JoeBiden — Tony Shaffer (Pronouns: Apocalypse/Now) (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 31, 2024

Da, comrade.

The Supreme Court ruled against your administration on this.. yet you keep doing it to buy votes — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) August 1, 2024

'No one is above the law.'

Joe Biden continues to defy the Supreme Court because Biden thinks he’s above the law — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024

Correct.

He's (D)ifferent.

Heh.

The student loan system is broke because Barack and you federalized it. https://t.co/ryhjD9FaQO — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) August 1, 2024

Sure did.

His entire party wants to pack SCOTUS so they can govern entirely by executive fiat. https://t.co/6pjfHDmwLC — The Incrementalist Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) August 1, 2024

That's exactly it.

The question no one ever answers is, "If college loans are so worthless that the government should waive them, why is the government still giving out more college loans? That makes no logical sense." https://t.co/jvC9Zr4hUH — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 1, 2024

It doesn't have to make sense.

In other words, you'll continue to break the law in order to buy votes. Got it. https://t.co/kHqKHtnXct — Hunterdon Man (@HunterdonMan) August 1, 2024

Yep.

Being responsible is an extreme position, according to Democrats.



Wake up, people. These Democrats are straight-up communists. https://t.co/kDBupltJT1 — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart16) August 1, 2024

Straight up communists.

My son is an officer in the U.S. Army. He paid off his $50,000 student loan debt in 5 years. You don't give a sh*t about stealing money from Americans who paid theirs off or didn't go to college. https://t.co/303Uh6fUgk — Ghost of ELVIS Peacock 🇺🇲🍊🅾️🏈 (@timoconnor006) August 1, 2024

He's punishing the responsible Americans for the sake of votes.