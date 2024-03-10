'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Consequences

Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 10, 2024
AngieArtist

Rules for thee, but not for me.

That's the modus operandi of the Left. Whatever rules they ruthlessly enforce for you are merely suggestions for them.

The constant 'protests' that block roads to airports is a great example. This should not be tolerated. But it is, despite causing problems for a lot of people, and likely violating some federal and state laws.

Let's get something clear right off the bat: the First Amendment does not protect your right to do this. This is not 'protected speech'; it's criminal and borderline terrorism.

But for the last 30 years or so, we've turned a blind eye to it and now it's getting worse.

This will never happen.

They selectively choose not to arrest and prosecute these people.

Because they like and want more of this.

If you miss your flight? Can't get to a hospital? Are late for work? They don't care.

The disruption is the point.

No they are not.

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
They'd all be arrested.

Realize where we are.

Heaven forbid.

Yes it does.

No one in power will stop it, though.

This will never, ever happen.

Yep.

And FBI raids on their houses.

And this always, always ends badly.

***

