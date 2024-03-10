'Pro-Palestinian' Protesters Block Roads to Cleveland Airport, Once Again Face ZERO Consequences

Rules for thee, but not for me.

That's the modus operandi of the Left. Whatever rules they ruthlessly enforce for you are merely suggestions for them.

The constant 'protests' that block roads to airports is a great example. This should not be tolerated. But it is, despite causing problems for a lot of people, and likely violating some federal and state laws.

Advertisement

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the entrance to Cleveland airport on Saturday. They caused massive delays and traffick. People had to get out of their cars and walk to make their flights.



Not a single arrest was made. pic.twitter.com/AWTaeTBnOA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2024

Let's get something clear right off the bat: the First Amendment does not protect your right to do this. This is not 'protected speech'; it's criminal and borderline terrorism.

But for the last 30 years or so, we've turned a blind eye to it and now it's getting worse.

Arrest them all.



The protests will stop…it’s that simple. — LOGAN DUBIL 🇺🇸 (@thelogandubil) March 10, 2024

This will never happen.

The government is encouraging this behavior with their soft on crime policies. — 🅹🅸🅼🅾🅼🅸🅲🆂™ (@jimomics) March 10, 2024

They selectively choose not to arrest and prosecute these people.

Because they like and want more of this.

If you miss your flight? Can't get to a hospital? Are late for work? They don't care.

The disruption is the point.

Pay attention to this. Law enforcement is not on our side anymore. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) March 10, 2024

No they are not.

The people of Cleveland should have taken matters into their own hands. — Jeremiah Campana (@jesusandliberty) March 10, 2024

They'd all be arrested.

An elderly woman was just sentenced to decades in prison by Biden’s DOJ for protesting outside an abortion clinic. Nobody was stopped from entering. Decades in prison.



While these terrorists sleep peacefully in their own beds without fear of arrest. https://t.co/zV52FR3Bmd — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 10, 2024

Realize where we are.

But you better not sit in your car in arrivals for more than 30 seconds. https://t.co/e4FvcNsLVX — Topper Harley (@ShitHeardataBar) March 10, 2024

Heaven forbid.

This madness needs to stop, and it needs to stop now. https://t.co/XoULfR1z3z — Erik-Conservative In Cali 𝕏 (@caliucconserv) March 10, 2024

Yes it does.

No one in power will stop it, though.

This is getting out of control. States need to step up, bring the paddy wagon and arrest every last one of these people. It is against the law to block traffic while protesting. It’s time we hold people accountable for breaking laws. https://t.co/TLhddF3MmT — Kristy 🐶 (@CaniacKristy) March 10, 2024

This will never, ever happen.

Advertisement

Now, if they'd been protesting abortion, there'd be local, state, and federal charges filed immediately. https://t.co/JrTacMrMDO — Jim Olson (@jdo05176116) March 10, 2024

Yep.

And FBI raids on their houses.

Man prays alone outside of an abortion clinic and gets arrested. It's not the crime anymore that gets you arrested it's what politics are you affiliated with. https://t.co/6avrd8liuF — Michael W. Bunner (@michaelwbunner) March 10, 2024

And this always, always ends badly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!