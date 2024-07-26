No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters Who Assaulted Cops

For people who scream about privilege, the Left are the most privileged people in America. They can get away with things that people like us couldn't imagine.

We need look no further than how the law is applied. Attack innocent subway riders? Get out on cashless bail multiple times. But protect fellow commuters from a dangerous man? Get arrested and face prison time. The January 6 protesters have been sentenced, collectively, to 840 years in prison (and the president will brag about it).

Even back during COVID, you couldn't have a funeral or a wedding and you couldn't protest lockdowns. But George Floyd protesters? Well, that was okay. Because reasons.

So after the riots in DC earlier this week -- riots sparked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress -- it's not a surprise the people who vandalized public buildings and monuments and attacked police have the charges dropped against them.

From a DC law enforcement source: The charges against four people, including a 15-year-old, who were arrested for assaulting police officers during yesterday's riot were dropped. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 25, 2024

If we were attorneys for January 6 defendants, we'd start arguing about equal protection under the law. Because this is a gross miscarriage of justice.

based on the fact that the rioters were not Trump supporters — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 25, 2024

Or grannies praying outside abortion clinics.

Democrats put a man in prison for 15 years because he burned the gay flag. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) July 25, 2024

'Rule of law' or something.

S**t like this is what eventually leads to vigilantism. — Ex Umbris Designs 🇺🇸🤘🏻 (@ExUmbrisDesigns) July 25, 2024

It does, and then they'll crack down on the vigilantism.

Good thing they didn't carry around a lectern or they would've been in big trouble. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 26, 2024

Definitely.

Don't f**king say a GODDAMN WORD about January 6th and the police officers who were injured in my presence EVER AGAIN. https://t.co/uJE3ah6Q2q — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 25, 2024

NEVER AGAIN.

Of course, they were.



There is no legal system in this country. Only hierarchy. https://t.co/ylYkNurBMS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

Realize where we are.

Walk into the Capitol on January 6 and the fbi will hunt you down and throw you in pre trial detention.



Assault a police officer while wearing a Palestine flag and you get released with a request to stay away from Union Station. pic.twitter.com/VYuNr5f6vs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2024

'No one is above the law.'

Democrats don't prosecute Democrats. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 26, 2024

They do not.

Must be nice.

I never want to hear about their "respect" for law enforcement again. — Kristi Lade 🇺🇲 (@LadeKristi) July 26, 2024

That and they better not ever say 'no one is above the law' again.

The left’s corruption of justice is destroying this country. https://t.co/4TlJbs2Fnt — Melissa the Homemaking 🏠Cheapskate 💰 (@BiblicalBeauty) July 26, 2024

By design.

Complete two-tiered system of justice.



I don’t want to hear nonsense about how Trump is going to become an autocrat.



This is Autocrats Joe and Junior Autocrat Kamala at work. https://t.co/K86y50QO5p — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 26, 2024

It is. And this will continue if Kamala wins.