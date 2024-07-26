New Green Grift? Kamala Clearly Has No 'Fracking' Idea What She's Talking About
No One Is Above the Law (Except Democrats): Charges DROPPED Against DC Protesters Who Assaulted Cops

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 26, 2024
Townhall/Spencer Brown

For people who scream about privilege, the Left are the most privileged people in America. They can get away with things that people like us couldn't imagine.

We need look no further than how the law is applied. Attack innocent subway riders? Get out on cashless bail multiple times. But protect fellow commuters from a dangerous man? Get arrested and face prison time. The January 6 protesters have been sentenced, collectively, to 840 years in prison (and the president will brag about it).

Even back during COVID, you couldn't have a funeral or a wedding and you couldn't protest lockdowns. But George Floyd protesters? Well, that was okay. Because reasons.

So after the riots in DC earlier this week -- riots sparked by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech before Congress -- it's not a surprise the people who vandalized public buildings and monuments and attacked police have the charges dropped against them.

If we were attorneys for January 6 defendants, we'd start arguing about equal protection under the law. Because this is a gross miscarriage of justice.

Or grannies praying outside abortion clinics.

'Rule of law' or something.

 It does, and then they'll crack down on the vigilantism.

Definitely.

NEVER AGAIN.

Realize where we are.

'No one is above the law.'

They do not.

Must be nice.

That and they better not ever say 'no one is above the law' again.

By design.

It is. And this will continue if Kamala wins.

