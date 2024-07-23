This Is Who She Is: Kamala Harris Continues to Fundraise for Criminals via Minnesota Freedom Fund

Kamala Harris has her priorities, and they're very, very leftist.

Back before she was VP and during her tenure as VP, she was fundraising for the Minnesota Freedom Fund -- a bail fund meant to get violent, left-wing protesters out of prison.

These criminals were awaiting trial for violent felonies. And the presumptive Democratic Party nominee helped them get out of prison. Criminals who -- once bailed out -- shot at police, killed someone, and committed sexual assault.

Four years later, this post is still on her X account:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

And she continues to promote this fund.

NEW: Kamala Harris continues to use her likeness to fundraise for a bail fund that busts convicted rapists and murderers out of jail.



Harris’s 2020 fundraising link for the bail fund, which prominently features her headshot, continues to accept $$ https://t.co/wFFHLT5fS0 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 22, 2024

More from The Free Beacon:

Vice President Kamala Harris is actively raising money for a bail fund that busts violent criminals from jail as her nascent presidential campaign signals her candidacy will lean heavily on her roots as a tough-on-crime former prosecutor. Harris urged her followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in June 2020 as Black Lives Matter rioters wreaked havoc in Minneapolis in the days following George Floyd’s death. Harris’s fundraising efforts helped the fund raise more than $41 million in 2020, but the group only used a small fraction of that bounty—$210,000—to bail rioters out of jail. The remaining funds helped post bail for violent criminals such as Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist who was freed from jail in 2020 pending kidnapping and sexual assault charges after the Minnesota Freedom Fund paid $350,000 for his release.

This is who she is.

She puts violent criminals ahead of the innocent, law-abiding citizens of the communities they terrorize.

This is how you know this entire campaign was assembled in the most slapdash way imaginable — DRC (@DRogerCasey) July 23, 2024

And it's all self-inflicted.

She's just the choice to try and not lose the house and Senate — oldhook58 (@oldhook58162803) July 23, 2024

Then, to quote from 'Indiana Jones', they chose poorly.

Completely incapable of running a country — WeThePeople! (@WeThePeopleTx_) July 22, 2024

Incapable and unfit.

If Kamala is a prosecutor, she's clearly a Soros DA https://t.co/OsW0l6GKPf — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) July 23, 2024

Yep. Put away people for minor crimes, but turn a blind eye to the violent criminals.

A presidential candidate still using her likeness to raise money for a bail fund of convicted rapists and murders out of jail... She sure has come a long way from keeping innocent non-violent prisoners in the prison work programs by withholding evidence that could free them.… https://t.co/Mo5XkDlVhA — The Constitutionalist Mom ✝️ (@Deetodeeme) July 23, 2024

And there's zero evidence that she's changed.

Never let this be forgotten https://t.co/1LhvMljawM — A F Litt (@IdWoke) July 23, 2024

Never, ever forget this.