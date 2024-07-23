Harmeet K. Dhillon: Remember When AG Kamala Harris Indicted Planned Parenthood Whistleblow...
This Is Who She Is: Kamala Harris Continues to Fundraise for Criminals via Minnesota Freedom Fund

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Kamala Harris has her priorities, and they're very, very leftist.

Back before she was VP and during her tenure as VP, she was fundraising for the Minnesota Freedom Fund -- a bail fund meant to get violent, left-wing protesters out of prison.

These criminals were awaiting trial for violent felonies. And the presumptive Democratic Party nominee helped them get out of prison. Criminals who -- once bailed out -- shot at police, killed someone, and committed sexual assault.

Four years later, this post is still on her X account:

And she continues to promote this fund.

More from The Free Beacon:

Vice President Kamala Harris is actively raising money for a bail fund that busts violent criminals from jail as her nascent presidential campaign signals her candidacy will lean heavily on her roots as a tough-on-crime former prosecutor.

Harris urged her followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in June 2020 as Black Lives Matter rioters wreaked havoc in Minneapolis in the days following George Floyd’s death. Harris’s fundraising efforts helped the fund raise more than $41 million in 2020, but the group only used a small fraction of that bounty—$210,000—to bail rioters out of jail. The remaining funds helped post bail for violent criminals such as Christopher Boswell, a twice-convicted rapist who was freed from jail in 2020 pending kidnapping and sexual assault charges after the Minnesota Freedom Fund paid $350,000 for his release.

This is who she is.

She puts violent criminals ahead of the innocent, law-abiding citizens of the communities they terrorize.

And it's all self-inflicted.

Then, to quote from 'Indiana Jones', they chose poorly.

Incapable and unfit.

Yep. Put away people for minor crimes, but turn a blind eye to the violent criminals.

And there's zero evidence that she's changed.

Never, ever forget this.

