Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?

WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport

Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Happy Monday. And Tax Day. And the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

If you're in Chicago, and need to get to O'Hare today, good luck:

Why do we keep allowing this?

(That's a rhetorical question. We all know why).

We like this idea.

A more accurate headline.

We all know why.

It should be a felony, and a federal offense.

As always.

It's not about pressuring Biden. It's about bullying and intimidation.

Yes, we do.

They don't care about winning hearts and minds. Just about intimidation and harrassment.

They'd go to prison for decades on charges of terrorism, etc.

You do not have a right to block traffic. This isn't a protest. It's a crime.

This will never happen.

And only conservatives get arrested for doing so.

We all know this is what would happen.

No. And we know why.

So realize where we are.

