WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Shut Down ANOTHER Road, This Time to O'Hare Airport

Happy Monday. And Tax Day. And the 112th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic.

If you're in Chicago, and need to get to O'Hare today, good luck:

JUST IN: All outbound lanes on Kennedy Expressway at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago have been blocked by pro-Palestine protesters.



People were seen getting out of their cars and making the long walk to the terminal so they didn’t miss their flights.



“Vehicular travel… pic.twitter.com/8v58KRCY7N — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2024

Why do we keep allowing this?

(That's a rhetorical question. We all know why).

Laws should be passed so people who block the road are considered part of the road. — Joel Ellenwood (@_InfiniteZeal) April 15, 2024

We like this idea.

Update: All outbound lanes on Kennedy Expressway at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago have been blocked by Hamas domestic terrorists. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 15, 2024

A more accurate headline.

Wow! Get them out of the way! Why do they let people do this in the first place!? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 15, 2024

We all know why.

Lock up every one of them for 1 week per passenger that misses a flight.



Won’t do that again. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 15, 2024

It should be a felony, and a federal offense.

The police are just standing there — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) April 15, 2024

As always.

This happened also in NYC in January - they were blocking the road to JFK



Can they really put pressure on Biden THIS WAY? Aren’t there better ways to engage ? — Lenka Houskova White (@white_lenka) April 15, 2024

It's not about pressuring Biden. It's about bullying and intimidation.

People have to stop tolerating this performative virtue signaling. https://t.co/45m1AYckMn — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) April 15, 2024

Yes, we do.

They don't care about winning hearts and minds. Just about intimidation and harrassment.

Now what would happen if this was the other side closing down these roads ?? https://t.co/5X4bsbckuo — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) April 15, 2024

They'd go to prison for decades on charges of terrorism, etc.

This is infuriating to me. And the cops are just standing there. This is not a peaceful protest on any level https://t.co/7TRerlbjkL — Lynette McElroy (@Lmce33) April 15, 2024

You do not have a right to block traffic. This isn't a protest. It's a crime.

This cannot possibly be a legal permit-approved protest. @Chicago_Police and @ILStatePolice need to be given full authority to remove these criminals from the roadway and lock them up pending trial. #WakeUpAmerica #ProtestPeacefully #ProtestLegally https://t.co/sUZoF65ac8 — Chuck W (@cncwahnumacre) April 15, 2024

This will never happen.

Drag them off the road. Handcuff them and arrest them. Open up the freeway.



Why do only conservatives need approval to protest? https://t.co/nTpuePhNPd — Jonathan Richardson (@Jonatha43856933) April 15, 2024

And only conservatives get arrested for doing so.

I guarantee you if those people had mega hats on the federal enforcement would’ve removed them and they would’ve all been charged with felonies. This is our airport and these people are being paid by the Democrats and George Soros and Joe Biden. https://t.co/T8IxtEi1P2 — MAGA Deplorable🍊Jo (@Madonna33572728) April 15, 2024

We all know this is what would happen.

They could end this very quickly, but they won’t https://t.co/SDF4AxCls3 — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) April 15, 2024

No. And we know why.

So realize where we are.