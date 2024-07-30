Missouri AG Obtains Court Order FORCING Biden Administration to Finish the Border Wall
Cured of What? Affordable Food? Biden Say's His Legacy Is a 'Cured' Economy, Environment (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on July 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're not quite sure when this was recorded, but Biden doesn't look well and what he says makes even less sense.

Yikes.

Almost 40% of adults worry about paying their bills, and homelessness is on the rise (including among employed Americans).

If that's the 'cure', we'd hate to see what the disease is.

Not as good as four years ago.

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

'Cured' it. For sure.

Solid advice.

So many wins when you have to lie about them.

Ouch.

That's his real legacy.

Yep.

It's in a shambles.

Anything but 'curing' the economy (or cancer, or anything else).

We sure can.

