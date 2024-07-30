Cured of What? Affordable Food? Biden Say's His Legacy Is a 'Cured' Economy, Environment (WATCH)

We're not quite sure when this was recorded, but Biden doesn't look well and what he says makes even less sense.

Joe Biden claims his presidential legacy is that he has 'cured the economy.' 🤣



pic.twitter.com/vPPAm62yKB — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 30, 2024

Yikes.

Almost 40% of adults worry about paying their bills, and homelessness is on the rise (including among employed Americans).

If that's the 'cure', we'd hate to see what the disease is.

How are you doing financially? pic.twitter.com/zBkiv9CCU3 — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) July 30, 2024

Not as good as four years ago.

Nothing to see here, please disperse. pic.twitter.com/GxANshwwGY — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) July 30, 2024

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

He fixed the housing market too. pic.twitter.com/GGqwh8mPil — Liberty Pill Memes (@LibertyPillMeme) July 30, 2024

'Cured' it. For sure.

Assume everything a Democrat says is a lie, you won’t regret it! — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) July 30, 2024

Solid advice.

Cured the economy...and the environment...and beat Medicare...and cured cancer 🥴 — Micah (@PsalmShadows) July 30, 2024

So many wins when you have to lie about them.

Curing dementia would have been a better start... — Thick Shelled Egg 🥚 (@ThickShelledEgg) July 30, 2024

Ouch.

REPORTER: "What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?"



BIDEN: "That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things."



(His "legacy" will be his obvious cognitive decline — which Kamala covered up. Scandal of the century!) pic.twitter.com/SMsXKVfljw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

That's his real legacy.

Biden’s legacy will be protecting Ukraines borders and economy over the United States while using our tax dollars to fund it. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) July 30, 2024

Yep.

He actually ruined the economy. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 30, 2024

It's in a shambles.

Biden thinks his legacy will be curing the economy. Interesting statement. His legacy will be record inflation, high interest rate, high gas prices, record homelessness, high grocery prices, and an open border. https://t.co/3VvaqPE1kq — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) July 30, 2024

Anything but 'curing' the economy (or cancer, or anything else).

I have 4 Gen Z kids. I can assure you, that they definitely don't think he cured the economy. One of them voted for him and recently said to me, "I think you and I can both agree that Biden's been a terrible president." https://t.co/pbab7gVqpL — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 30, 2024

We sure can.