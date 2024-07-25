Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed...
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on...
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests...
They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's...
Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal...
Dan Crenshaw and Others Raise the American Flag BACK Over Union Station but...
Trump Declares Victory Over Disgraced Biden, Will Jail Hamas Radicals!
Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About...
Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the...
Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems...
Then Why Lie About 'Border Czar'? Biden Says Defense of Democracy More Important...
Media's 'Border Czar' Reporting Before Biden Dropped Out vs. the Spin After Is...

This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're totally fine. Totally fine. Why should we worry about inflation or wages or anything like that?

It's not like 40% of adults are worried about making ends meet these days.

Advertisement

Oh, wait:

More from CNN:

Many Americans regularly worry they won’t be able to make ends meet.

Nearly four in ten (39%) of US adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses, according to a new CNN poll. That’s up from 28% who expressed those concerns in December 2021, and it’s similar to the numbers seen during the Great Recession (37%).

To cope, significant shares of Americans said they are adding side jobs, cutting down on driving and putting more expenses on credit cards.

It's bad.

Record-breaking economy!

No, they did not.

Worse than the Great Recession.

Recommended

Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Six-figures and still struggling. Imagine what the average American is doing.

The average American salary is $32-39,000 per person.

Yes, thank you!

We could afford gas and groceries.

Best economy ever, Jack!

That's what's important here.

Yes it is.

And if Kamala wins, another eight years of this.

Gangbusters. With $5 a gallon gas.

And the reason Biden was unlikely to win.

Tags: ECONOMY INFLATION KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT BIDEN TAXES BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates
Amy Curtis
No One Is Above the Law? Capitol Police Explain Why So Few Arrests Were Made During Yesterday's Riot
Amy Curtis
Wikipedia Scrubs All Mention of Kamala as 'Border Czar' Now that Democrats Decreed It Never Existed
justmindy
They Can't Cover This Up: WI Voters Believe Kamala Harris Lied About Biden's Cognitive Health (Watch)
Amy Curtis
Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)
Amy Curtis
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Debate and Switch: Kamala Harris WRECKED for Trying to Say Trump's 'Backpedaling' on Debates Amy Curtis
Advertisement