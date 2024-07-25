This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses

We're totally fine. Totally fine. Why should we worry about inflation or wages or anything like that?

It's not like 40% of adults are worried about making ends meet these days.

Oh, wait:

Nearly four in ten US adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses, per the new CNN poll, up from 28% in December 2021 and similar to the numbers seen during the Great Recession. https://t.co/X5VHKBVw3P — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 25, 2024

More from CNN:

Many Americans regularly worry they won’t be able to make ends meet. Nearly four in ten (39%) of US adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses, according to a new CNN poll. That’s up from 28% who expressed those concerns in December 2021, and it’s similar to the numbers seen during the Great Recession (37%). To cope, significant shares of Americans said they are adding side jobs, cutting down on driving and putting more expenses on credit cards.

It's bad.

But I thought the Biden economy was the best ever? — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) July 25, 2024

Record-breaking economy!

I’m going to take a guess and say they didn’t have those fears when Trump was president. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) July 25, 2024

No, they did not.

Glad we're back to Great Recession levels — GARFIELD JP (@GarfieldUtd) July 25, 2024

Worse than the Great Recession.

It is me. I am one of those four. Sad too because I make nearly 6 figures. Hate to see americans who make less — 𝑹𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑫𝑨𝑫 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) July 25, 2024

Six-figures and still struggling. Imagine what the average American is doing.

The average American salary is $32-39,000 per person.

Thanks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — SS (@ss_scmb) July 25, 2024

Yes, thank you!

We could afford gas and groceries.

But, but, Bidenomics is working according to you and your network. — Adam (@akh270) July 25, 2024

Best economy ever, Jack!

But wait until they hear how Kamala is so brat https://t.co/U7X9QsWhT1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2024

That's what's important here.

Yes it is.

And if Kamala wins, another eight years of this.

Strange, I was assured that the Biden/Harris administration was doing gangbusters with the economy by the media. https://t.co/YfQvyIPd0t — 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝒮𝒽𝓊𝒸𝓀 (@PShuck) July 25, 2024

Gangbusters. With $5 a gallon gas.

The real reason Kamala won’t win https://t.co/Dzk4CzXKn7 — Steve Priestap (@StevePriestap) July 25, 2024

And the reason Biden was unlikely to win.