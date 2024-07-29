Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People WITH JOBS Living in Cars

It's weird how this isn't a bigger story. It would be headline news if Trump were president, undoubtedly.

Important story: Homelessness in the USA was the highest ever on record in 2023.



In 2024, homeless shelters and services are seeing an uptick in people WITH JOBS who are living in cars, etc.



Low-wage workers can't afford rent. pic.twitter.com/le3SzFHAGg — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 29, 2024

This is awful.

Full story from @abhabhattarai

"They have jobs, but no homes. Inside America’s unseen homelessness crisis."https://t.co/2RLQsDQXBL — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 29, 2024

More from The Washington Post:

They are plumbers and casino supervisors, pizzeria managers and factory workers. They deliver groceries, sell eyeglasses and unload trucks at Amazon. And they’re the new, unlikely face of homelessness: Working Americans with decent-paying jobs who simply can’t afford a place to live. Homelessness, already at a record high last year, appears to be worsening among people with jobs, as housing becomes further out of reach for low-wage earners, according to shelter interviews and upticks in evictions and homelessness tallies around the country. The latest round of point-in-time counts — a tally of people without homes on one given night — show a discernible uptick in homelessness in many parts of the United States, including Southeast Texas (up 61 percent from a year ago), Rhode Island (up 35 percent) and northeast Tennessee (up 20 percent).

And this all falls back on the Biden administration policies: both on economics and illegal immigration.

We thought Biden presided over record job growth and a booming economy.

When Trump wins in November, expect to hear more about this.

Yup and where is all the money the gov has thrown at the problem? — Adrian (@squawk_hawk) July 29, 2024

*Poof* -- it's gone.

The same people the party in power used to say they worked for. — Adrian (@squawk_hawk) July 29, 2024

Spoiler alert: they don't care.

Here's part of the problem, the cost of necessities is rising faster than low income wage earners. https://t.co/dROO4tuwmL — Troy Tassier (@TroyTassier) July 29, 2024

But inflation was 9% when Biden took office! He knocked it down!

What happened?!

Raise the minimum wage. $20 an hour. — theotherhardyboy - (@ken2lil) July 29, 2024

This will solve absolutely nothing.

But it will make the situation even worse.

This reminds me of that golden age when Homelessness was utterly eliminated and disappeared from the media from 2008 to 2016. https://t.co/87S2BcmTFP — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 29, 2024

Right?

“Homelessness, already at a record high last year, appears to be worsening among people with jobs, as housing becomes further out of reach for low-wage earners” https://t.co/1XfabiZxvL — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) July 29, 2024

This can't be a good sign.

Wage growth can't cover this problem up. Dems have to change or people won't ever think the economy is in good shape or that society is working, and they will keep getting more aggressive about criminalizing homelessness too. https://t.co/hNwIlqXwZO — daeveningglow (@InlandCaGuy) July 29, 2024

You mean the media running think pieces on how the economy is great won't convince people who can't afford a roof over their heads things are good?

Weird.