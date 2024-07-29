'Return to Evidence-Based Medicine': JK Rowling Applauds UK High Court Ruling Puberty Bloc...
Thanks, Joe! Homelessness at Record High in 2023, Now There's Uptick in People WITH JOBS Living in Cars

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's weird how this isn't a bigger story. It would be headline news if Trump were president, undoubtedly.

This is awful.

More from The Washington Post:

They are plumbers and casino supervisors, pizzeria managers and factory workers. They deliver groceries, sell eyeglasses and unload trucks at Amazon.

And they’re the new, unlikely face of homelessness: Working Americans with decent-paying jobs who simply can’t afford a place to live.

Homelessness, already at a record high last year, appears to be worsening among people with jobs, as housing becomes further out of reach for low-wage earners, according to shelter interviews and upticks in evictions and homelessness tallies around the country. The latest round of point-in-time counts — a tally of people without homes on one given night — show a discernible uptick in homelessness in many parts of the United States, including Southeast Texas (up 61 percent from a year ago), Rhode Island (up 35 percent) and northeast Tennessee (up 20 percent).

And this all falls back on the Biden administration policies: both on economics and illegal immigration.

We thought Biden presided over record job growth and a booming economy.

When Trump wins in November, expect to hear more about this.

*Poof* -- it's gone.

Spoiler alert: they don't care.

But inflation was 9% when Biden took office! He knocked it down! 

What happened?!

This will solve absolutely nothing.

But it will make the situation even worse.

Right? 

This can't be a good sign.

You mean the media running think pieces on how the economy is great won't convince people who can't afford a roof over their heads things are good?

Weird.

Tags: 2024 ECONOMICS ECONOMY HOMELESSNESS JOBS 2024 ELECTION

