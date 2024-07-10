The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling on Biden to Step Down

After Nancy Pelosi punted about Biden stepping down on Morning Joe -- and then snapped at a reporter who asked her the same question later in the day -- and George Clooney called for Biden to drop out of the race, this has to be unwelcome news to the campaign.

New York's Lt. Governor, Antonio Delgado, has called for Biden to step aside.

The statement reads:

President Biden deserves our eternal gratitude for what he has accomplished. By defeated Donald Trump in 2020, and leading our nation's recovery out of the pandemic, he has helped to restore faith in America both at home and abroad. I have immense respect and admiration for his deep and abiding commitment to the American people and our founding democratic ideals. He can add to his legacy, showing his strength and grace, by ending his campaign and making room for a new leader. There is no greater threat to our democracy than former President Donald Trump. He must be defeated. That is why I join with millions of Americans -- including everyday New Yorkers from all walks of life -- who are expressing legitimate concerns about President Biden's ability to wage a successful campaign against Trump. Sustaining our collective belief in democracy and trust in our democratic institutions requires those of us in elected office to be straight with the American people. Dismissing these voices out of hand is misguided and dangerous. I believe we should move forward with a nominee capable of reinvigorating and reenergizing Americans who are determined to protect our democracy, who want to do so with a candidate they believe can win.

Hoo boy.

The Biden camp was hoping to use the race card to stop the calls to drop out. Guess that plan didn't work out so well, huh?

That is ableism and ageism. Apologize. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) July 10, 2024

That's what some Democrats are arguing.

And that would be why.

Not everyone was happy about this:

Sorry, a new candidate won't win. To win, the referendum needs to be on Trump. If we scramble to pick someone new, the referendum will be on the new person. Even if it's Kamala. Incumbency is powerful, even an old incumbent. — Dad Joke Pro 🇺🇦 #NAFO (@ayden1024) July 10, 2024

It's going to be a referendum on the Democratic Party policies that have made people unable to afford food and gas.

So this isn’t actually about you believing Biden is incompetent, just about you believing he’ll lose the election. Nothing about him being unfit to be POTUS now or later,just that you have buyers remorse and want to swap him in for a fresh horse mid race, primary voters be damned — mjhubbard🇺🇸Hold Fauci and China Accountable (@mjhubbard1) July 10, 2024

That's the problem -- if Biden can't run a campaign, how is he fit to serve until January?

This is so disappointing — Cyn (@OriginalCyn77) July 10, 2024

Let them fight amongst themselves.

Then maybe you should've run in a primary, then? — Tony Sutton (@tonysutton) July 10, 2024

Weird how the party of democracy didn't hold a primary this time.

The idea that replacing Biden at this point would increase the odds of beating Trump is patently, transparently, and utterly absurd. You should know better. The only thing you’re doing is poisoning the well against the person who will still end up being the nominee. — Federico Chispas (@dfchispas) July 10, 2024

Let us repeat this, because we cannot emphasize it enough: The Democratic Party is in this position because it, and its media arm, lied about Biden's cognitive health right up until the June 27th debate.

They made this bed.

On the heels of a POLITICO report that New York is a “battleground state.”



So I was back on Long Island all last week. Needless to say, similar to 2022 when I saw endless Zeldin signs which signaled Hochul’s trouble, I saw Trump flags everywhere this time. https://t.co/zXAsoNoSUS pic.twitter.com/nCt2isHVt7 — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) July 10, 2024

Biden's lead in NY shrunk from 23 points in 2020 to single digits today.

This basically means Hochul wants him to quit lmao https://t.co/sgtkxYl8tu — David (@davidsacc12345) July 10, 2024

Hochul was one of the governors who said she's standing behind Biden.

The NY polling must be biblical https://t.co/5Sw2NpI3dt — ettingermentum🥥🌴 (@ettingermentum) July 10, 2024

It must be.

Some absurdly call Kathy Hochul one of Biden’s top national surrogates, but she can’t even keep her hand picked # 2 from tossing their party’s nominee off the cliff.



Delgado’s statement is intellectually dishonest but that’s expected and par for the course with NY Dems. https://t.co/y34BFyhRER — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) July 10, 2024

No lies detected.



