Definition of Insanity: Hoping to Save Campaign, Biden to Sit for ANOTHER Interview...
Biden Said WHAT at the NATO Summit?
DUH! The White House FINALLY Confirms Identity of the Fourth Person in Meeting...
Big Name Democrats Send Biden a Message to 'Don't Joe Away Mad ......
'Unhinged' Alert! Pelosi Has a Hallway Hissy Fit When ABC Reporter Asks If...
Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025'...
Sci-Fi Author Patrick Tomlinson Pens Biggest Piece of Fiction EVER, Blaming Media for...
Ben Shapiro Drops MAJOR Receipts on 'Ad Cartel' After House Judiciary Finds They...
All Is Well! Biden Grabbed Mic at End of Event and Started Rambling...
Celeb Who Just Helped Raise Millions for Biden Explains Why It's Time for...
No Evidence of Cognitive Decline in WH's 4-Second Clip of Biden Warning About...
Tom Elliott's Supercut Shows Panicked Dems/Media Sounding '25th Amendment' Alarm (No, Not...
OOPSIES: George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Saying Biden Can't Serve Another Four Years
Gaza Pier Update Provides Another Perfect Metaphor for the Biden Administration

The Drum Beat Gets Louder: NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Issues Statement Calling on Biden to Step Down

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 10, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

After Nancy Pelosi punted about Biden stepping down on Morning Joe -- and then snapped at a reporter who asked her the same question later in the day -- and George Clooney called for Biden to drop out of the race, this has to be unwelcome news to the campaign.

Advertisement

New York's Lt. Governor, Antonio Delgado, has called for Biden to step aside.

The statement reads:

President Biden deserves our eternal gratitude for what he has accomplished. By defeated Donald Trump in 2020, and leading our nation's recovery out of the pandemic, he has helped to restore faith in America both at home and abroad. I have immense respect and admiration for his deep and abiding commitment to the American people and our founding democratic ideals. He can add to his legacy, showing his strength and grace, by ending his campaign and making room for a new leader.

There is no greater threat to our democracy than former President Donald Trump. He must be defeated. That is why I join with millions of Americans -- including everyday New Yorkers from all walks of life -- who are expressing legitimate concerns about President Biden's ability to wage a successful campaign against Trump. Sustaining our collective belief in democracy and trust in our democratic institutions requires those of us in elected office to be straight with the American people. Dismissing these voices out of hand is misguided and dangerous.

I believe we should move forward with a nominee capable of reinvigorating and reenergizing Americans who are determined to protect our democracy, who want to do so with a candidate they believe can win.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hoo boy.

The Biden camp was hoping to use the race card to stop the calls to drop out. Guess that plan didn't work out so well, huh? 

That's what some Democrats are arguing.

And that would be why.

Not everyone was happy about this:

It's going to be a referendum on the Democratic Party policies that have made people unable to afford food and gas.

That's the problem -- if Biden can't run a campaign, how is he fit to serve until January?

Advertisement

Let them fight amongst themselves.

Weird how the party of democracy didn't hold a primary this time.

Let us repeat this, because we cannot emphasize it enough: The Democratic Party is in this position because it, and its media arm, lied about Biden's cognitive health right up until the June 27th debate.

They made this bed.

Biden's lead in NY shrunk from 23 points in 2020 to single digits today.

Advertisement

Hochul was one of the governors who said she's standing behind Biden.

It must be.

No lies detected.


Tags: 2024 GOVERNOR JOE BIDEN NEW YORK PRESIDENT BIDEN PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Biden Said WHAT at the NATO Summit?
Brett T.
DUH! The White House FINALLY Confirms Identity of the Fourth Person in Meeting With Parkinson's Doctor
justmindy
Definition of Insanity: Hoping to Save Campaign, Biden to Sit for ANOTHER Interview (With Lester Holt)
Amy Curtis
Ben Shapiro Drops MAJOR Receipts on 'Ad Cartel' After House Judiciary Finds They Target Right-Wing Media
Sam J.
Big Name Democrats Send Biden a Message to 'Don't Joe Away Mad ... Just Joe Away' and Make It Quick
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro OBLITERATES Eric Swalwell and His Feeble Attempt to Fearmonger 'Project 2025' (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement